Filmmaker Jason DaSilva Brings on Board Creative Content Producer Puoh Share See

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason DaSilva has been a prolific filmmaker for the past 10 years. He has directed four short films (OLIVIA'S PUZZLE, A SONG FOR DANIEL, TWINS OF MANKALA, and FIRST STEPS) and two feature-length documentary films (LEST WE FORGET and WHEN I WALK). Many of his films have won awards; OLIVIA'S PUZZLE premiered at the 2003 Sundance Festival and qualified for an Academy Award. Three of his films have had national broadcasts on PBS, HBO, and CBC. He also produced Shocking and Awful, a film installation on the anti-Iraq war movement, exhibited at the 2006 Whitney Biennial.

Emmy-Award Director, Jason DaSilva with Creative Content Producer, Puoh Share See The feature documentary title, When They Walk

Da Silva's productions, for which Mr. See is assigned as Creative Content Producer, includes:

WHEN THEY WALK: Puoh Share See will lead above-the-line crew including the executive producer, producer, writer, director, assistant director and line producer in production meetings for the final film in DaSilva's trilogy, WHEN THEY WALK. WHEN THEY WALK is a departure from Jason's personal introspective style, for an outward look at the disability rights movements. The first film, WHEN I WALK, was released in 2013 and its sequel, WHEN WE WALK (2019)

UNTITLED NEW YORK TIMES OP-DOC, for which Puoh Share See will research and supervise the collection of crucial information about current conditions of people with disabilities in America.

Mr. See's unique strengths as a creative content producer are supported by his extensive experience in nearly every role in the industry: 1st assistant director, cinematographer, video director, location manager, casting assistant, camera operator, videographer, editor, lighting vignette, gaffer, and production assistant. Highly accomplished in the narrative film genre as well, Puoh Share See has also executive produced (and produced) the award-winning Crime Confidential (Best Short Film, Moscow International Film Festival 2017) as well as "Thanks For Saving Me," a BMW Shorties 2013 Malaysia Top 10 selection.

Mr. Puoh Share See has also produced award-winning work in the fashion/creative industry as the Creative Content Producer behind Adrian Alicea's "World Domination Fashion Film 2017" & "New York Style Fashion Week: Adrian Alicea's Runway Show 2017," which helped the fashion designer earn the Best Emerging Designer Award at the 2016 CineFashion Film Awards. Mr. See has also produced major commercial content for international companies, including USP International's One United Campaign Launching Video.

