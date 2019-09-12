Filmmaker Joel Gilbert Releases New Film and Book, The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker Joel Gilbert of Highway 61 Entertainment will hold a press conference and film screening for his explosive new film and book release entitled, The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America on Monday, September 16th, at 1:00 PM at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

In this stunning work of investigative journalism, filmmaker Joel Gilbert claims to uncover the true story of the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, a case that divided America. By examining Trayvon's 750-page cell phone records, Gilbert alleges that the key witness for the prosecution of George Zimmerman, the plus-sized 18-year-old Rachel Jeantel, was a fraud. He asserts that it was a different girl who was on the phone with Trayvon just before he was shot. She was the 16-year-old whose recorded conversation with family attorney Benjamin Crump ignited the public, swayed President Obama, and provoked the nation's media to demand Zimmerman's arrest.

Gilbert's painstaking research takes him through the high schools of Miami, into the back alleys of Little Haiti, and finally to Florida State University where he finds Trayvon's real girlfriend, the real phone witness, Diamond Eugene. Gilbert confirms his revelations with forensic handwriting analysis and DNA testing. After obtaining unredacted court documents and reading Diamond's vast social media archives, Gilbert then reconstructs the true story of Trayvon Martin's troubled teenage life and tragic death. In the process, he exposes in detail the most consequential hoax in recent American judicial history, The Trayvon Hoax, that was ground zero for the downward spiral of race relations in America. This incredible film and book have the potential to correct American history and bring America back together again.

