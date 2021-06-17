Filmmaker/Photographer/Pilot Dirk Braun's Documentary Trailer Flying Boat Rules The Sky This Month

ASPEN, Colo., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the dawn of time, man has been fascinated by flight, and Aspen filmmaker/photographer/pilot Dirk Braun is no exception. Today (June 17, 2021), Braun released the trailer for his feature film, FLYING BOAT, via the Internet: https://vimeo.com/553573016.

The trailer is being unveiled in anticipation of his first documentary film which will make its World Premiere this Summer, 2021 in the US.

Blurring the lines between fiction and non-fiction, this character driven feature length documentary, is about the pilots and mechanics who have restored, fly, and maintain the last remaining examples of the Grumman Albatross, and is set in the dream of the producer & director Dirk Braun.

According to Braun, "FLYING BOAT is about freedom, aspiration, the synergy of man and machine, and the artful relationship with motion, beauty and dreaming that is expressed metaphorically throughout the film."

ABOUT THE FILM:

The 77-minute FLYING BOAT chronicles the past with a look to the future. It is a contemporary take on a subject rich in history that has been lost in time. The film underscores the importance of preserving the flying boat history for future generations.

Braun brought together 10 passionate fellow pilots who are featured in the film and have different aspirations and ambitions as to why they're flying them. These aviators share a rare bond and provide reflective commentary about their experiences of flying and maintaining these impressive machines of which only a few remain. Breathtaking aerial footage of the aircraft in motion is integrated with untapped archival footage from the long lost era of adventure and romance of the Golden Years of aviation. The Film blends verité, high production and an original score by multi instrumental & original composer, Shawn Lee.

