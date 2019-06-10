Filmmakers Flock to Asbury Park, N.J. For 12th Annual Jersey Shore Film Festival

ASBURY PARK, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jersey Shore Film Festival is proud to return to Asbury Park and Deal Park this summer. The festival will run for eight days: from Sunday, June 23, to Sunday, June 30. Now in its 12th year, the JSFF will showcase a collection of over 100 films, from both home-grown Jersey films and impressive international selections to celebrate the filmmakers behind them. As a filmmaker's festival, the JSFF offers high-quality original films to the community and to other filmmakers.

The poster for SWAP, a prime time pilot by Canadian filmmaker André Gaumond. SWAP will premiere at the JSFF Opening Night Gala. John Budion (Left), last year's winner of the Best Picture Award for his film Rockaway and Stevie Doueck (Right), founder of the JSFF at the 2018 festival.

The festival will kick off with the Opening Night Gala at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center on Sunday, June 23. The Gala will feature a cocktail hour and red carpet event, the Hawaiian comic Victoria Arnstein, and the premiere of SWAP, a new prime time pilot by Canadian filmmaker André Gaumond. The JSFF will go out with a bang with the Closing Night Awards Ceremony on Sunday, June 30 at Asbury Hall in the Asbury Hotel to honor filmmakers whose work is notably exceptional. The ceremony will feature a photo-op with stars and filmmakers, a musical appearance by Steven Chera and his trio, dinner and dancing, and, of course, the awards!

The JSFF returns to the Baronet at the Asbury Hotel Wednesday, June 26 with a salute to Woodstock's 50 year anniversary, with a filmmaker meet-and-greet and a screening of Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock, starring Demetri Martin, Eugene Levy, and Liev Schreiber. Tickets are only $1—the average price of a movie ticket in 1969!

The Berkeley Hotel Kingsley screening rooms will host a marathon of shorts programming on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of the festival, including music videos, short films, and the JSFF-unique "Qwik Qlips"—films that tell a story lasting no longer than 59 seconds. The attention that goes into the selection process maintains a high degree of quality. Finding the best films and creating a welcoming environment for filmmakers to broaden their careers are paramount to the festival's success. Screenings will also take place throughout the week at the Asbury Hotel, the Paranormal Museum, the Showroom cinema, the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, The Film Salon in the Jersey Shore JCC, and the Torat-El of Monmouth County.

In 2006, Esther and Stevie Doueck founded the Jersey Shore Film Festival specifically to be a "filmmaker's festival." It provides a common ground for filmmakers from around the world to have the opportunity to meet other filmmakers and industry heads so they can share their work and connect with audience members. Filmmakers present their work and speak about their process to fellow filmmakers, as well as to the avid audience member.

