LAS VEGAS, N.M., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In April of 2024 Las Vegas NM filmmaker Jim Terr of Blue Canyon Productions wrote to 25 former Trump employees and associates who have publicly criticized the ex-president, asking them to interview for a project called "Trump Experts Speak Out." "My idea," Terr says, "was that all these first-hand critiques should be in one place, where they can be seen and considered."

The project's website, www.TrumpExperts.com, is headed: "Need a mechanic? Dentist? President? Ask for references!"

Filmmaker's new video claims objective feedback from former Trump associates Post this

Only one requested interviewee, Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director and an investment fund manager in New York, agreed to be interviewed. "And I'm glad he did," Terr says, "because he provided a very honest, non-judgmental view of Trump's appeal, in a thoughtful historical, psychological, and moral context, the longest interview I've seen him do anywhere."

Eight other ex-associates are portrayed by re-enactors in the 63-minute video, quoting their actual words. Prior to being compiled into the final video, these component interviews racked up over 60,000 views on YouTube in one week.

Those include White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson, national security advisor John Bolton, communications director Stephanie Grisham, personal lawyer Michael Cohen, national security advisor H.R. McMaster, former White House attorney Ty Cobb, and director of strategic communication Alyssa Farah Griffin, portrayed in the video by "outed" CIA agent Valerie Plame, a New Mexico resident who narrated Terr's 2019 feature film, "The Brill Building Movie."

Terr raised the $12,000 budget to produce and publicize the project on Kickstarter, and is making it available free for non-profit use on any platform or venue, including movie theaters.

In the final minutes of his interview, Scaramucci says of the ex-president, "I have never met in my life somebody as insecure as Donald Trump. And this insecurity has manifested itself in this hyper-masculinity, in the bullying and the demeaning of others. It's very un-American and it's very uncharacteristic of what Americans like. Americans typically like the underdog personality who is a go-for-it type of person who loves other human beings and wants to pull people together."

Terr says of Scaramucci's interview, "He really added to my understanding of demagoguery, and I thought I was an expert, as I've devoted my life to studying and warning about this, about how politicians alarm people for their personal advancement."

The video is dedicated to former president Jimmy Carter, and to fellow filmmaker David Hoffman.

Terr has produced award-winning, foundation-funded documentaries on World War Two veterans, Holocaust survivors, elder citizens, auto safety for teens, and other subjects, as well as interviews with other news and entertainment figures on his YouTube channel, which has over 2.5 million views to date.

He is also a country and comedy singer/songwriter/producer, whose work has just been issued on a retrospective CD called "Treasures from the Blue Canyon Vaults" on Germany's Bear Family Records label, and is representing several film and television properties at New Mexico Film Properties LLC, www.NMFP-LLC.com.

