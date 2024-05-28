FILMPAC's newest lifestyle catalog and ongoing production of American-filmed cinematic stock video footage is now available on gettyimages.com

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FILMPAC, the leading premium stock footage and production services company, today announced its partnership with Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, to distribute its latest compilation of cinema-quality scenes and clips on gettyimages.com.

FILMPAC Announces Global Premium Clip Licensing Agreement with Getty Images

Born from filmmakers and a need for authentic footage tailor made for high-end commercial use, FILMPAC's in-house team of award-winning directors sets the standard for storytelling and video content creation. With FILMPAC's premier approach to creative direction and cinematography and Getty Images' global insights and vast distribution network, the partnership will offer Getty Images' customers a broad range of lifestyle footage that showcase authentic emotions and character development across a series of concepts and narratives.

"We're committed to addressing the significant demand for authentic content that meets the quality requirements of our customers, some of whom are the world's most premiere agencies and globally recognized brands," said Peter Orlowsky, Getty Images SVP of Strategic Partnerships. "By partnering with FILMPAC, we're tapping into a one-of-a-kind creative boutique that knows what world-class video should look like and feel like, and we're thrilled to introduce them to our platform."

Jordan Young, FILMPAC's CEO, added, "Our ambition with FILMPAC's next generation of video is to use powerful data and insights without compromising top-tier creative direction, and elevate the stories that our customers aspire to tell. We can't be more excited about this continuing partnership with Getty Images and the potential we have to realize this vision together."

FILMPAC's newest wholly-owned collections are now available at Getty Images for commercial and enterprise licensing.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE FILMPAC INC.