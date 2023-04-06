FilmRise Launches 'FilmRise Faith and Inspiration' App Ft. Biblical Epics, Children's Classics and Modern-Day Inspirational Stories

Watch Promo Here

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FilmRise announces the launch of a brand-new free app, FilmRise Faith and Inspiration. Viewers can instantly stream hundreds of hours of free faith-affirming series, holiday hits, inspirational movies and enriching family content. FilmRise Faith and Inspiration is available now on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs and LG Channels – free, instantly, and with NO subscription required.

The app features several page-to-screen adaptations directly from the Bible, including the animated film Pilgrim's Progress, the sweeping tale of a pilgrim and his burden. Pilgrim's Progress is based on John Bunyan's masterpiece and features Jonathan Rhys Davies of Lord of the Rings.

In addition, the app includes a selection of inspirational coming-of-age stories that appeal to all ages including Shirley Temple in The Little Princess, based on the novel by Francis Hodgson Burnett, about one girl's resiliency. Viewers can also enjoy the classic tale Heidi (1968) starring Jennifer Edwards as the titular strong-willed orphan.

FilmRise Faith and Inspiration also considers your little ones at home! Kids can enjoy wholesome, classic animated series including Rupert and Babar, as well as films Where The Red Fern Grows and Finding Rin Tin Tin. In addition, they can explore true faith stories like the Torchlighters films and Biblical tales in The Animated Bible Series.

Finally, the app features a selection of uplifting, modern-day secular titles, including Kate Hudson in A Little Bit of Heaven – the film features an all-star cast, including Kathy Bates, Gael Garcia Bernal and Whoopi Goldberg as well as FilmRise favorites like the beloved Canadian family drama Heartland, faith drama Highway to Heaven starring Michael Landon as well as 1950s Western The Roy Rogers Show.

About FilmRise

FilmRise is a New York-based film and television studio and operator of the FilmRise Streaming Network, the world's largest independently owned portfolio of ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels. FilmRise is a recognized market leader and innovator at the forefront of analytics-led curation and distribution. The company offers over 50,000 licensed and originally produced scripted and unscripted feature films and television episodes across all genres.

