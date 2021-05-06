Filo.co Launches Virtual Sales Hub to Help Teams Connect & Win

Distributed sales teams strategize better, collaborate more, and win faster together with Filo Virtual Sales Hub. Tweet this

With its deep Zoom integration and seamless ability to customize rooms with sales performance reporting, online resources, and productivity tools, Filo Virtual Sales Hub powers the full spectrum of distributed sales team, meeting, and event needs including:

Sales Kickoffs

Field Marketing Events

Executive Briefing Centers

Onboarding & Enablement Training Centers

Deal Rooms

War Rooms

Seller and Team Offices

Solutions Consulting Hubs

Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs)

All-Hands Meetings

Yext , which powers search experiences for leading brands around the globe, experienced first-hand the power of Filo Virtual Sales Hub during its sales kickoff earlier this year. "Filo not only helped our team to deliver our first virtual sales kickoff for over 500 employees," stated Cindy Wei, Yext's VP of Sales Enablement, "it also powered deal rooms that turned sellers into our best instructors. Those cross-functional sessions ended up being our most highly rated in no small part due to the collaborative environment you can create with Filo."

"Our aim is to help distributed sales teams better connect, collaborate, and win," said Compton. "We couldn't be more excited to see Filo Virtual Sales Hub help increase sales productivity for our customers."

About Filo.co:

Filo.co, a distributed company with roots in Indianapolis, provides the fast, flexible Filo platform for collaborative virtual events, meetings, and teams. Filo delivers an online experience that connects users, content, and resources in a seamless fashion, increasing engagement, participation, and productivity. For more information on how Filo can help your organization, visit www.filo.co .

