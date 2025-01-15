Filson, a Bedrock Manufacturing Company, Names Tim Bantle As President

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Filson , the iconic, Seattle-based outdoor clothing and accessories brand and a Bedrock Manufacturing Company (BMC), has appointed Tim Bantle as President. In this role, Bantle will lead the next phase of growth and global expansion for the 128-year-old heritage brand, continuing BMC's mission to cultivate and grow unique, legacy-driven brands.

Bantle brings more than 20 years of experience in leading and growing renowned brands within the outdoor apparel and equipment industries. His proven track record of success spans a variety of leadership roles at top organizations, most recently as CEO of Seattle-based retailer Eddie Bauer.

Prior to his tenure at Eddie Bauer, Bantle served as General Manager of VF Canada, where he oversaw market-leading brands such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, and Smartwool. He also held senior executive positions at The North Face, where he served as Global General Manager for the Lifestyle Business Unit; Black Diamond Equipment, where he served as Managing Director; and Patagonia, where he spearheaded the launch of several iconic product lines, including the Nano Puff™, Down Sweater, and Black Hole franchises.

"Tim has an exceptional track record of developing strategic plans that drive long-term, sustainable growth while preserving the unique heritage of each brand he has led," said Steve Katzman, CEO of BMC. "We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Filson team and look forward to his leadership in guiding this iconic brand into new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Bantle's extensive global experience – spanning the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia – equips him with a unique understanding of diverse markets and consumers. As Filson continues to expand, one of Bantle's top priorities will be introducing the brand to untapped domestic and international markets while staying true to its deep heritage and dedication to high quality craftsmanship.

"With its beautifully curated product portfolio and immersive retail experiences, Filson represents a strong foundation for growth," Bantle said. "I'm excited to collaborate with the team to bring Filson's deep authenticity and distinctive products to a broader audience across the U.S. and around the world."

About Bedrock Manufacturing Company

Bedrock Manufacturing Company (BMC) was established in 2005 and serves as a platform company encompassing both the Shinola and Filson brands.

About Filson

Filson is a 128-year-old heritage brand specializing in rugged outdoor apparel, based in Seattle, Washington. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and durability, Filson manufactures many of its products in the United States, employing traditional methods and high-quality materials. This steadfast dedication to craftsmanship has solidified Filson's reputation for producing reliable apparel that is often passed down through generations. As an omni-channel retailer, Filson has 16 retail locations (11 in the US, 2 in Canada, 1 in Japan, and 2 in Italy), complemented by a robust e-commerce platform and a thriving wholesale business.

Explore Filson's rich history here: https://www.filson.com/our-history.html

About Shinola

Shinola, founded in 2011 in Detroit, Michigan, prides itself on establishing the first American watch factory in over four decades. As a distinguished omni-channel lifestyle brand, Shinola encompasses 21 retail locations across the United States, complemented by a strong e-commerce presence and thriving wholesale and licensing operations. In 2019, Shinola expanded its brand identity by unveiling its first hotel in Detroit, aptly embodying the brand's essence. The Shinola Hotel has since received numerous accolades and is acknowledged as one of the top 20 hotels in the Midwest.

Explore Shinola's rich history here: https://www.shinola.com/about-us.html

