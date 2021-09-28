Filson Enters Multi-Year Partnership with Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filson, the outdoor outfitter and apparel manufacturer, today announces an official partnership with the Climate Pledge Arena and the NHL's Seattle Kraken. The partnership brings together three organizations with a shared history in the Pacific Northwest representing the tenacity and heart of the Emerald City.

Filson's deep Seattle roots pair perfectly with both the arena's iconic roof that dates back to the 1962 World's Fair, and hockey's history in the region, including the 1917 Stanley Cup-winning Seattle Metropolitans—the first American team to win the coveted trophy. The Kraken's "S" logo is an homage to the Metropolitans and will be featured on several of Filson's products as part of the partnership.

"Filson honors the grit and determination of those who venture further to challenge themselves in the toughest environments," said Alex Carleton, chief creative officer at Filson. "Filson's ethos matches the energy and fortitude of hockey players, and we admire those who call the ice their playground, whether in a stadium filled with fans or on frozen ponds in the great outdoors. We are proud to partner with the Kraken and celebrate our hometown together."

Since Filson's start in 1897 as a Seattle outfitter for explorers headed to the Klondike Gold Rush, Filson has been committed to designing high-quality and durable products for the most demanding conditions. More than a century later, that legacy of producing unfailing goods continues. The brand's signature materials, such as oil finish Tin Cloth, Mackinaw Wool and Rugged Twill, offer tough and dependable clothing that has earned the brand a reputation for reliability.

"Filson has a deep history in Seattle that honors the beauty and grit of the Pacific Northwest, and the Kraken brand thrives as a creative expression of those elements," said Aaron Wiggan, VP of Brand at the Seattle Kraken. "Our partnership with Filson builds upon hockey's shared mentality of discipline and hard work and we're proud to embrace this community with them."

The new NHL expansion team will feature exclusive Filson products in its team stores at Climate Pledge Arena and Kraken Community Iceplex. Initial products will include t-shirts, hoodies, logo patches and other accessories with custom graphics. Additionally, Climate Pledge Arena staff working games and events will be outfitted with special custom Filson uniforms, as well as the Ice Crew.

The Filson logo can already been seen under the ice at all three rinks at Kraken Community Iceplex and at Climate Pledge Arena. This partnership will also include Filson sponsored in-game activations during commercial breaks where fans will have a chance at winning Filson gear.

"This is a first of its kind sponsorship for Filson and we couldn't think of a better partner than the Climate Pledge Arena and the Kraken. We're excited to rally together with all of Seattle and welcome professional ice hockey and top tier music and entertainment back to our city," added Carleton.

Climate Pledge Arena opens in October 2021 as the Kraken kick off their inaugural season. For more information please visit: www.filson.com/kraken.html

About Filson:

Established in Seattle in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, the company's 124-year legacy is built upon its reputation for honesty, quality and durability. Filson's long-lasting gear is the choice of explorers, adventurers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, engineers and anyone with a passion for the outdoors. Over a century after its founding, the Filson headquarters remain in Seattle, Washington. For more information, go to Filson.com.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, will be the first net zero certified arena in the world. It will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, will be an industry first. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in 2021. Learn More at www.climatepledgearena.com.

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

SOURCE Seattle Kraken

Related Links

https://www.seattlekrakenhockey.com

