Filson Offers Unprecedented Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales with Up To 40% Off Iconic Styles

News provided by

Filson

22 Nov, 2023, 16:38 ET

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filson is hosting the largest sale in its 125+ year history. From now through Sunday, November 26, get up to 40% off savings on more than 60 handpicked styles. From rugged Flannels to durable Tin Bags, classic Denim, and timeless Hats, this sale presents a unique opportunity to acquire Filson's legendary craftsmanship at an exceptional value. 

Filson isn't stopping there. Keep an eye on Filson.com for additional discounts on other products throughout the holidays.

Join Filson in celebrating the season of savings and craftsmanship.

About Filson:
Established in Seattle in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, the company's 126-year legacy is built upon its reputation for honesty, quality, and durability. Filson's long-lasting gear is the choice of explorers, adventurers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, engineers, and anyone with a passion for the outdoors. Filson is based in Seattle.

Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Filson

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.