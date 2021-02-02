Filson Successfully Adapts to New Normal Thanks to Gerber Technology's YuniquePLM

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1897, Filson is the leading outfitter and manufacturer of unfailing goods for outdoor enthusiasts and has been the "gold standard" for tough, comfortable outdoor clothing prized by hunters, anglers, engineers, explorers, miners and anyone who has a passion for the outdoors. As Filson strives to offer the level of service C.C. Filson would expect, they leveraged Gerber Technology's cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) system , YuniquePLM®, to ensure a smooth, digital process that will promote team collaboration and empower them to offer the highest quality products, whether they are in the office or working remotely.

"When we were looking to implement a PLM solution, the head of IT said YuniquePLM was the Cadillac of PLM systems. It's the best solution on the market," said June Evans, Director of Technical Design at Filson. "We ultimately chose YuniquePLM because of how easy it is to use and the integration with AccuMark®. YuniquePLM is an incredible asset and has helped tremendously over the last several months as we all adjusted to working remotely."

When COVID-19 caused a vast majority of companies to work from home, Filson was ready for the challenge. Four years ago, Filson digitally transformed their development process by integrating YuniquePLM into their workflow. When it was time to pack up the office and transition to remote working, Filson was able to do so without any issues and in no time.

Prior to YuniquePLM, Filson was using excel for tech packs and other manual processes which were time consuming and inefficient. All of their information was stored on a local server which made collaboration and product development difficult as they had to ensure data was updated in multiple places. Through seamless integration with AccuMark, Gerber's CAD pattern design software , YuniquePLM enabled Filson to streamline the entire design and development process while improving collaboration, minimizing errors, and allowing them to easily transition to remote work.

"YuniquePLM is a necessity in uncertain times like these," said Clayton Parker, Director of PLM Product Management at Gerber Technology. "Our solution is incredibly easy to use and enables our customers to get up and running as quickly as possible. When COVID-19 caused many companies to temporarily shut down, a majority of our customers were still able to be productive because they leveraged YuniquePLM."

Filson leveraged one-on-one sessions with the Gerber Consulting team to fully implement YuniquePLM in just a few weeks. In addition to their product development team, several other departments, including sales, marketing, customer service, and engineering, are leveraging YuniquePLM to gain access to helpful product data and information. Filson is able to onboard new users into YuniquePLM in as little as half an hour.

About Filson

Established in Seattle in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, the company's 124-year legacy is built upon its reputation for honesty, quality and durability. Filson's long-lasting gear is the choice of explorers, adventurers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, engineers and anyone with a passion for the outdoors. Over a century after its founding, the Filson headquarters remained in Seattle, Washington. For more information, go to Filson.com.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. With customers in 134 countries, Gerber Technology has a global team of passionate experts to support companies in apparel and accessories, personal protective equipment, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics industries.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York-based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.

Contact: Ketty Pillet

Tel: +1 860-896-6036

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gerber Technology

