Filspari and Tarpeyo launches off to a great start in IgAN (MARKETVUE® REPORT)

Surveyed nephrologists by REACH Market Research report that Filspari and Tarpeyo are already being prescribed to as many as 1 in 5 IgAN patients.

NEWTON, Mass., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is an autoimmune glomerular disease and leading cause of chronic kidney disease. Published studies on IgAN outcomes indicate that up to 50% of patients progress to end stage renal disease suggesting significant room for improvement to reduce risk of disease progression.

Until the FDA accelerated approvals of Calliditas' Tarpeyo (delayed-release budesonide) in 2022 and Travere's Filspari (sparsentan) in 2023, treatment consisted of:

  • Angiotensin converting-enzyme inhibitors
  • Angiotensin receptor blockers
  • Diuretics
  • Anticoagulants
  • Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors
  • Glucocorticoids

Surveyed nephrologists by REACH Market Research report they are already prescribing Filspari or Tarpeyo in up to 20% of their IgAN patients in the hope these new options can improve outcomes for patients unresponsive to existing treatments.

Nephrologist, U.S. — If the patient is not responding, it is Tarpeyo versus Filspari. We have used both for patients who still have significant urine protein despite maximizing medical therapy, especially if they could not tolerate steroids.

To access REACH's MarketVue® Report on IgAN, visit https://reachmr.com or contact us at [email protected].

Reflecting high unmet need in this patient population, the IgAN pipeline is dense with multiple novel classes of products in late-stage development, including:

  • BLyS/APRIL targeted therapies (Novartis' zigakibart, Vera's atacicept, Otsuka's sibeprenlimab)
  • MASP-2 targeted therapies (Omeros' narsoplimab)
  • Factor B targeted therapies (Novartis' iptacopan, Roche's RO7434656)

Melissa Curran, Senior Director at REACH: "It is an exciting time for the IgAN patient community with so many novel therapeutics likely to be approved in the coming years. We anticipate emerging IgAN therapies will position themselves as either induction treatments to gain rapid disease control or as maintenance treatments for long-term use."

About MarketVue®

MarketVue® reports are a rare disease focused, fresh alternative to traditionally long and outdated market research reports. MarketVue® reports cover rare disease epidemiology and key market dynamics based on research from key opinion leader interviews, physician surveys, and secondary data.

About REACH Market Research

REACH is an independent pharmaceutical market research company focused on rare and niche diseases. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical market research and life sciences consulting, REACH fills an important gap in the market – accessible market research solutions for rare and niche diseases.

