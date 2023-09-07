FILTEC Spotlights Vision Inspection at Pack Expo Las Vegas Booth #C-2106

News provided by

FILTEC

07 Sep, 2023, 16:50 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FILTEC (www.filtec.com), a leading global provider of fill line inspection solutions, will demonstrate its latest machine Vision solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Pack Expo showcases advanced packaging equipment, materials, and containers from exhibitors around the globe, and runs from September 11-13, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Continue Reading

FILTEC General Manager David Booher expressed excitement about showcasing a range of machine Vision solutions at Pack Expo. He states, "FILTEC solutions are extremely flexible and can be seamlessly integrated into any stage of the production line. With Filtec's modular Vision platform, implementing Vision inspection to enhance efficiency, minimize waste, and boost production has become more accessible than ever before."

At booth 2106 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, attendees can view the following solutions:

  • Remote Vision Inspection: Filtec's Remote Vision Inspection (RVI) Modules utilize modern Vision technology for a number of inspection applications, including date and lot code inspection, label presence, closure, color, fill level, and more. RVIs have a very small line footprint and integrate with the FILTEC INTELLECT inspection platform to provide compact and flexible quality assurance inspection solutions for containers on most fill lines.
  • Fill Level Inspection: Filtec is the leader in rigid container Fill Level inspection and at Pack Expo 2023, it will demonstrate Photon, Vision, and Remote Vision Fill Level inspection machines, including a 360-degree Fill and Closure solution.
  • Empty Can Inspection: The Filtec Empty Can Inspection Solution is a highly configurable system that uses Vision technology to detect defects in empty cans on lines running up to 2,400 cans per minute (CPM). It uses a dual circular top lighting station that illuminates the inspection area to inspect a can's flange, surface, and bottom.
  • Vision Label Inspection: The Filtec Label Inspection Solution uses state-of-the-art Vision technology to inspect the placement and condition of glue-on and shrink-sleeve labels for line speeds of up to 1,000 containers per minute. Advanced imaging capabilities combined with the INTELLECT platform ensure that only containers with perfect labels make it to the point of sale.

FILTEC will also demonstrate its powerful INTELLECT container inspection platform at the convention. "By leveraging our INTELLECT platform and quantitative analysis software, we enable manufacturers to achieve unprecedented levels of accuracy, efficiency, connectivity, and waste reduction – in real-time," explains FILTEC Global Product Manager Dave Coleman. "INTELLECT empowers our customers to optimize their production processes and ensure exceptional product quality for customers at the point of sale."

About FILTEC

For more than 65 years, FILTEC, a member of the Kestrel Vision Group of companies, has been a trailblazer in fill line quality assurance inspection technologies. Today, FILTEC is the leader in Vision, Photon, and Sensor inspection solutions that increase the efficiency of production fill lines while reducing costly waste, assuring brand integrity, and protecting customers at the point of sale. Our inspection solutions for metal cans, glass bottles, PET bottles, and whole packs include fill level, label, pressure, closure, and empty can and bottle inspection. FILTEC's INTELLECT inspection platform with quantitative analysis software gives food, beverage, household goods, personal care, and chemical producers a real-time view of their line performance. For more information, please visit www.filtec.com.

SOURCE FILTEC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.