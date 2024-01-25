Filter-Changing Magic with the C+A Global Launch of the Kodak SMILE+ Digital Instant Print Camera

Modern Technology Meets Retro Design with the New Addition to the KODAK SMILE Instant Print Line

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kodak North American brand licensee C+A Global has announced the release of the Kodak SMILE+ Digital Instant Print Camera , the latest exciting addition to their range of popular and affordable instant print cameras. This innovative product merges the joy of instant printing and modern features with a funky retro design and filter-changing lens, providing users of all ages the power to capture and print life's moments instantly.

The Kodak SMILE+ Instant Print Camera, with its compact design and user-friendly features, prints vibrant photos instantly on sticky-backed Zink paper in less than 60 seconds. Available in a range of bold and bright colors to cater to a variety of styles, the camera is also equipped with a rotatable lens that allows users to modify the color filter for each shot, adding a unique flair to photographs.

The free Kodak SMILE app for iOS and Android offers a seamless user experience for the Kodak SMILE+, in which users can easily edit, brighten, add frames, and fully customize photos before printing. Additionally, once connected to the app, the Kodak SMILE+ Instant Print Camera can also be used to print existing photos from the phone's camera roll.

Key features of the Kodak SMILE+ Instant Print Camera:

Compact design for easy portability

Integrated color filter-changing lens

Prints each 2" x 3" photo in under 60 seconds on sticky-backed Zink paper

Automatic flash feature ensures perfect lighting for every shot

Built-in Bluetooth for easy sharing of memories

MicroSD compatible to save and back-up photos

Available in a range of 6 color designs

Jessica Bitran, public relations director at C+A Global, shares, "The Kodak SMILE+ Instant Print Camera provides users with affordable instant print capabilities without compromise on quality or portability. A combination of retro charm and modern features, this device allows you to capture life's best moments and relive them instantly. With C+A Global's launch of the Kodak SMILE+ camera, we are reliving the nostalgic joy of printing tangible memories."

The Kodak SMILE+ is available now for purchase on Amazon for $99.99. For more information, please visit kodakphotoplus.com or, to receive a media kit review unit, please contact Chloe Larby at [email protected].

About C+A Global

C+A Global is a world-class brand builder and Kodak licensee, driving the innovation and growth of some of the world's biggest and most beloved consumer products, and more. With over two decades of experience, the C+A Global team knows what it takes to get a brand off the shelf and into consumers' hands. Leveraging targeted insights on trends, state-of-the-art design, logistical and manufacturing capabilities, and in-depth marketing and tech savvy, C+A Global takes every product in its portfolio to new levels of success. Whether transforming existing brands and categories, or introducing new ones, the company's proven approach drives sales for its products time and again.

For additional information on these Kodak products, visit us at kodakphotoplus.com , follow us on Twitter @KodakPlus , like us on Facebook @KodakPlus , and follow @KodakPlus on Instagram.

The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.

