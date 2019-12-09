Filter Integrity Test Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Test Method, By Mode, By Type, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Filter Integrity Test Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Test Method (Bubble Point), By Mode (Automated), By Type (Air Filter), By End-use (Biopharmaceutical) And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

The global filter integrity test market size is expected to reach USD 82.38 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period. The introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the evaluation of the integrity of filter products has driven the adoption of filter integrity test systems within biopharmaceutical, food & beverages, and other end-use settings. The tests are highly adopted by the aforementioned end-users to ensure the structural integrity of a sterilizing filter in order to meet all regulatory requirements as well as manufacturer's specifications, which in turn, has spurred the revenue generation in this market.



The availability of fully automated testing systems has provided emerging key players with lucrative growth avenues.Automated systems are portable and easy-to-use and provide reliable data, thereby enable in saving time as well as reducing labor and other handling costs.



Furthermore, advancements such as the touch screen user interface simplify the test process and accelerate the testing capabilities.



Numerous incidences of post-use filter failure are detected during the filtration process leading to the removal or reprocessing of filtered products.Implementation of pre-use/post-sterilization integrity testing minimizes such post-use failure detections in the product, consequently improving the quality of filtration.



This has further boosted the adoption of such tests in the market.



• High usage rate of bubble point test as a non-destructive method has attributed to the largest revenue share of the bubble point test

• Pressure hold test is gaining popularity mainly because it eliminates the risk to downstream sterility, and is expected to witness an increase in adoption rate at a lucrative pace

• High preference as well as the implementation of automated test systems coupled with continuous advancements in product designing, has resulted in the maximum revenue share of this segment

• Liquid filter integrity test accounted for higher penetration in 2018 due to high adoption of hydrophilic filters in bubble point and forward flow (diffusion) tests

• Factors such as high demand for single-use products, expansion of contract services, and increasing funds for bioprocessing technology have driven the adoption of test systems in biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies at large scale

• Mutually beneficial partnerships between the key players and food & beverage producers for improving the quality of food products offer lucrative opportunities for integrity tests in the food & beverage industry

• North America dominated the global market due to the presence of leading players providing testing systems and stringent government regulations for implementation of tests within multiple industries

• Asia Pacific is poised to witness the fastest growth as a consequence of the continuous efforts adopted by the local players as well as international players to reinforce their market presence

• Sartorius AG, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Pall Corporation, and Merck KGaA are some key players operating in the filter integrity test market

• Key vendors are adopting strategic growth initiatives such as novel product developments, partnerships & agreements, and geographical expansion to enhance the market share



