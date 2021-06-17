Filter Out Toxic Indoor Air for Ultimate Skin Health and Well-being Introducing the Air Beautification Filtration™ Device by Skin Authority

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Authority, the leader in health inspired product innovations and treatments, continues to revolutionize the industry with the debut of the first-of-its-kind Air Beautification™ filtration in its FDA approved level II Defender Pro medical grade device.

Going beyond HEPA to filter the smallest sized toxins and pollutants found indoors, the Air Beautification™ filtration device effectively eliminates dangerous, ultra-fine (.1 microns) particles from the air to create a safe wellness-focused environment. Covid brought attention to the dangers of breathing in ultrafine virus particles in the air however homes and small workspaces contain millions more teeny particles (i.e. cleaning chemicals, fragrance, smoke from cooking oils, diffusers and candles, hairspray, and black mold). Studies show these particles not only lead to serious diseases but have been linked to chronic skin health issues including acne, psoriasis, hyperpigmentation and dermatitis. In 2021, the International Journal of Women's Dermatology published a compilation review of global studies which substantiates "Air pollution is being shown to play an increasing causation role in our most common skin diseases. It is important for pollution to be added as a risk factor for these skin disorders, and thus we must discuss mitigating its negative affects with patients." These studies and more have generated a medical focus on defining effective indoor air filtration and anti-pollution skin care regimens as proactive measures for skin health and well-being.

Skin Authority Founder, Celeste Hilling, married her skin care research and development background with the design expertise of a leading, US-based industrial air filtration manufacturer to breathe Air Beautification™ filtration to life with the Defender Pro. In addition to providing superior .1 micron filtration capability over typical HEPA systems (that capture larger .3 microns like human and pet hair from indoor environments), it also eliminates odors and noxious gases with an exclusive Environpure Activated Charcoal Wrap.

"We are just starting to understand the health risks and skin damage from indoor pollution and able to lean into technology that effectively removes 99.99% of ultra-fine toxic particles found in the rooms of our homes, personal workspaces, spa rooms, hotel rooms or meeting spaces," remarks Celeste Hilling. "As we start to emerge into less restricted protocols, it's more important than ever to improve the quality of our air and minimize the risk of skin conditions in the spaces where we spend 80% of our time. We are excited to bring technology that can beautify our personal spaces while continuing to nurture the increasingly important protective barrier functions of our skin," adds Celeste.

Exclusive Air Beautification Benefits:

Utilizing 360◦ range the device pulls in air from every angle (no matter which way the machine is facing) and circulates clean air back into the room unlike other HEPA filters that only reach the air in front of it.

Captures hazardous micro particles of .1 size compared to standard HEPA filtration (.3 particles such as human and pet hair, dust, and pollen)

The device is Ozone & UV light free whereas other filtration systems use a burst of light (ionization) to kill micro particles resulting in the creation of additional toxins and harmful ozone.

VOC and Odor Capture: Air filters through the Environpure Activated Charcoal Wrap, capturing numerous harmful VOCs and unwanted odors.

Three Speed Quiet 24-hour operation.

Rated MERV-19

Available exclusively at SkinAuthority.com, the Air Beautification™ Defender Pro will be available June 2021 for $899.

