Filter Press Market Size to Grow by USD 232.92 mn | 55% of the market growth will originate from APAC | Technavio

Filter Press Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 232.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Eaton CorporationPlc,

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC,FLSmidth and Co. AS,

Latham International Ltd.,MW. Watermark LLC,Micronics Filtration LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,

you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Market Segment Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (recessed plate filter press, plate and frame filter press, and automatic filter press) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Revenue-Generating Segments: The recessed plate filter press product held the largest market share of filter press market. The segment is likely to grow it is easier to dose polymers, which is an alternative to ferric salts and lime conditioning techniques. The higher cake solids content also improves the release of cake from the filter cloth. Another reason for the growth of the recessed plate filter press market is the rise in sales of vehicles worldwide. It will contribute to the market growth in terms of more tires being used in new cars, thus more rubber production.

Regional Analysis: 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for filter press market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growth of the polymer industry, food and beverage industry, tire and rubber products, mining, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, sewage treatment plants, chemical processing, ceramics, textile, and construction segments will facilitate the filter press market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The filter press market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The filter press market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The competitive scenario provided in the filter press market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Companies Covered and their Product Offerings

Alfa Laval AB: The company offers filter press named as H Fully Mechanised Plate Press

Andritz AG: The company offers wide range of filter presses such as SmartFEED, SmartLIFT, Metris addIQ control system, and more.

Eaton Corporation Plc: The company offers wide range of filter press through filter media, filter systems and strainers, and others.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC: The company offers wide range of filter presses such as J Press Plate shifters, J Power hydraulics, filter press accessories, and more.

FLSmidth and Co. AS: The company offers automatic filter press, designed with recess or membrane plates to optimise production and minimise cake moisture.

The company offers automatic filter press, designed with recess or membrane plates to optimise production and minimise cake moisture. Latham International Ltd.

M.W. Watermark LLC

Micronics Filtration LLC

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Siemens AG

