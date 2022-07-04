Filter Press Market Size to Grow by USD 232.92 mn | 55% of the market growth will originate from APAC | Technavio

Jul 04, 2022, 11:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market analysis report titled Filter Press Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market potential growth difference to reach USD 232.92 million from 2020 to 2025. The market is also anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global filter press market as part of the global industrial machinery market. The research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the filter press market during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing awareness for wastewater treatment and the shifting of exploration and mining activities to emerging economies are expected to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, the closure of mines due to environmental concerns will emerge as the key threat to the market growth during the projected period.
|
Filter Press Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 232.92 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.10
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 55%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Eaton CorporationPlc,
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,
Market Segment Analysis
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (recessed plate filter press, plate and frame filter press, and automatic filter press) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Revenue-Generating Segments: The recessed plate filter press product held the largest market share of filter press market. The segment is likely to grow it is easier to dose polymers, which is an alternative to ferric salts and lime conditioning techniques. The higher cake solids content also improves the release of cake from the filter cloth. Another reason for the growth of the recessed plate filter press market is the rise in sales of vehicles worldwide. It will contribute to the market growth in terms of more tires being used in new cars, thus more rubber production.
Regional Analysis: 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for filter press market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growth of the polymer industry, food and beverage industry, tire and rubber products, mining, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, sewage treatment plants, chemical processing, ceramics, textile, and construction segments will facilitate the filter press market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
- The filter press market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The filter press market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The competitive scenario provided in the filter press market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Companies Covered and their Product Offerings
- Alfa Laval AB: The company offers filter press named as H Fully Mechanised Plate Press
- Andritz AG: The company offers wide range of filter presses such as SmartFEED, SmartLIFT, Metris addIQ control system, and more.
- Eaton Corporation Plc: The company offers wide range of filter press through filter media, filter systems and strainers, and others.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC: The company offers wide range of filter presses such as J Press Plate shifters, J Power hydraulics, filter press accessories, and more.
- FLSmidth and Co. AS: The company offers automatic filter press, designed with recess or membrane plates to optimise production and minimise cake moisture.
- Latham International Ltd.
- M.W. Watermark LLC
- Micronics Filtration LLC
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Siemens AG
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Recessed plate filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Recessed plate filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Recessed plate filter press - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Plate and frame filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Plate and frame filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Plate and frame filter press - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Automatic filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Automatic filter press - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Automatic filter press - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Alfa Laval AB
- Exhibit 45: Alfa Laval AB - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Alfa Laval AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Alfa Laval AB - Key news
- Exhibit 48: Alfa Laval AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Alfa Laval AB - Segment focus
- 10.4 Andritz AG
- Exhibit 50: Andritz AG - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Andritz AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Andritz AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Andritz AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 Eaton Corporation Plc
- 10.6 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 59: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Segment focus
- 10.7 FLSmidth and Co. AS
- Exhibit 63: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Overview
- Exhibit 64: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Segment focus
- 10.8 Latham International Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: Latham International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Latham International Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Latham International Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 M.W. Watermark LLC
- Exhibit 70: M.W. Watermark LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 71: M.W. Watermark LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: M.W. Watermark LLC - Key offerings
- 10.10 Micronics Filtration LLC
- Exhibit 73: Micronics Filtration LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Micronics Filtration LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Micronics Filtration LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Exhibit 76: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
