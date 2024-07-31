Filterbuy Brings Better Air for All: New Contest Offers Free Air Travel

TALLADEGA, Ala. , July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterbuy, a leading manufacturer and retailer of high-quality pleated air filters, is excited to announce its new sweepstakes offering 11 lucky winners the chance to experience the thrill of free air travel. The "Green Ticket Giveaway" sweepstakes invites anyone* to enter for a chance to win free flights for an entire year. Whether your paradise is the city, sea, or jungle, Filterbuy is turning your frequent flyer fantasy into a reality with a grand prize of a flight voucher for $10K. Additionally, ten lucky first-place winners will receive $1K flight vouchers.

The Green Ticket Giveaway is part of Filterbuy's "Year of Green" celebration, which honors the company's new branding and more specifically, its new green filter packaging. From greenbacks ($10K in cash) to an environmentally friendly green car (Tesla), the company is 'all in' on the color green in 2024.

"We're thrilled to bring our customers this exciting giveaway," said David Heacock, CEO and founder of Filterbuy. "We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity for better air. Whether that is indoor air quality at home or a year of airports and excursions, Filterbuy is here to elevate your life."

To enter Filterbuy's Green Ticket Getaway, participants must agree to the official sweepstakes rules and enter online at https://filterbuy.com/year-of-green/green-ticket-getaway . Those who enter have 20+ bonus entry options which are also outlined on the Green Ticket Giveaway web page. The sweepstakes is open for entry from August 1st to August 31st, 2024. A random drawing will determine the winner(s), who will be notified in the first week of September.

*Sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents over the age of 21.

About Filterbuy

Filterbuy is a leading manufacturer offering a wide selection of residential and commercial high-quality air filters. With a focus on customer satisfaction and product quality, Filterbuy makes an extensive selection of sizes and types of filters, including custom sizes, all of which can be shipped anywhere in the United States in less than 2 days. As the only national brand that is 100% made in the U.S., Filterbuy keeps its costs low and passes these savings on to its customers. In the past decade, Filterbuy has become a trusted source for filter replacements.

