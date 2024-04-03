Filterbuy Launches "Rolling In Green" Sweepstakes on April Fools' Day, Awarding a Tesla Model 3 to One Lucky Winner

TALLADEGA, Ala., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterbuy, a leading provider of high-quality air filtration solutions, launched "Rolling In Green" sweepstakes on April 1, April Fools' Day. However, it wasn't a joke– one lucky participant will win a brand new Tesla Model 3, signifying the company's commitment to clean air and a sustainable future.

Breathe Easy, Drive Green This Spring!

Filterbuy is committed to helping their customers breathe easy at home with their high-quality, air filters, made in the United States. Now, they're taking their commitment to the environment a step further by giving away the ultimate eco-friendly prize – a Tesla Model 3!

Multiple Entry Options for Everyone

Filterbuy offers over 10 convenient ways to enter the sweepstakes, making it easier than ever to win your dream car. Whether you're a loyal Filterbuy customer or just starting your clean air journey, there's an entry method for everyone. Visit the Filterbuy website at https://filterbuy.com/sweepstakes to learn more and enter today!

Aligning with Sustainability

"We're thrilled to offer our customers a chance to win a Tesla Model 3," says David Heacock, CEO and Founder at Filterbuy. "This sweepstakes not only celebrates our commitment to clean air but also aligns perfectly with the growing demand for sustainable transportation."

Sweepstakes Timeline and Additional Information

The "Rolling In Green" Tesla sweepstakes runs from April 1, 2024, to April 30, 2024. To enter for a chance to win, visit Filterbuy.com/sweepstakes .

Filterbuy is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of high quality residential and commercial pleated air filters. At Filterbuy, our mission is to be a champion for indoor air quality for every single American. Our pleated air filters are designed with the highest quality materials and manufactured in the broadest selection of sizes and types (MERV ratings). In addition, we make custom air filters of any size because we know when it comes to clean air, there isn't a one-size fits all solution.

Our second-generation, family-owned and operated company makes every single filter right here in facilities across the USA. From California to Florida, and in between, our 1000+ employees work around the clock to ensure that our filters meet strict quality standards. We deliver our filters to you at unbeatable prices and with unmatched speed. We also offer subscriptions so that you don't have to remember to order and/or to replace your air filters. By doing so we help to ensure that every single American has access to better indoor air quality.

So breathe freely and know that when you buy Filterbuy green, you are getting air that is clean!

