Filtered Connectors Market Size to Grow by USD 2.35 billion, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The filtered connectors market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. There are several global and regional players operating in the market. Owing to the presence of a few big players, the market is highly competitive and new entrants are trying to establish their footprint. In addition, the growing strategic initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries will increase the revenue shares of vendors and propel their economic growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Filtered Connectors Market 2022-2026

The filtered connectors market size is expected to grow by USD 2.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Filtered Connectors Market 2022-2026: Scope

The filtered connectors market report covers the following areas:

Filtered Connectors Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Commercial: The commercial segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of devices such as communications, computer peripherals, smartphones, vehicles, tablets, e-readers, and GPS is increasing the demand for filtered connectors. Moreover, the increasing need for wearable technology and electronic vehicles, among other factors, is expected to propel the global filtered connectors market.



Military And Aerospace



Industrial



Medical

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increased adoption of personal electronic gadgets by people across the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the key countries for the filtered connectors market in APAC.

, , , and are the key countries for the filtered connectors market in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Filtered Connectors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AEF Solutions Ltd., Amphenol Corp., APC Technology Group Plc, C and K COMPONENTS LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente Gmbh, Conesys, Connective Design Inc., Cristek Inc., Del-Tron Precision Inc., Filcon Electronic GmbH, Glenair Inc., HARTING Technology Group, ITT Cannon LLC, Mil Con Inc., Molex LLC, Outman Industries Inc., Smiths Interconnect Group Ltd., SOURIAU SAS, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Weald Electronics Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Filtered Connectors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will contribute to filtered connectors market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the filtered connectors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the filtered connectors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will hamper the growth of filtered connectors market vendors

Filtered Connectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEF Solutions Ltd., Amphenol Corp., APC Technology Group Plc, C and K COMPONENTS LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente Gmbh, Conesys, Connective Design Inc., Cristek Inc., Del-Tron Precision Inc., Filcon Electronic GmbH, Glenair Inc., HARTING Technology Group, ITT Cannon LLC, Mil Con Inc., Molex LLC, Outman Industries Inc., Smiths Interconnect Group Ltd., SOURIAU SAS, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Weald Electronics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

