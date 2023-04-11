Filtered connectors market size to grow by USD 2,567.24 million between 2022 and 2027; AEI Group, Carlisle Companies Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

Apr 11, 2023, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The filtered connectors market size is set to grow by USD 2,567.24 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download a Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growth in the telecommunication sector, the growing use of electronics in the military and rising military expenditure, and the miniaturization of electronic devices will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this filtered connectors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
By application, the market growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increased adoption of automotive electronics is identified as the key trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AEI Group, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conesys, Connective Design Inc., Cristek Inc., Deltron AG, Filcon Electronic GmbH, Glenair Inc., HARTING Technology Group, ITT Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Molex LLC, Outman Industries Inc., Smiths Group, The Phoenix Co. Of Chicago Inc., Weald Electronics Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Communications Solutions, and CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The growth in the telecommunication sector is identified as the key driver in the market. However, the reliability and durability issues of filtered connectors will challenge the growth of the market.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period.
Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The filtered connectors market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Commercial
- Military and Aerospace
- Industrial
- Medical
The market will observe maximum growth in the commercial segment over the forecast period. Filtered connectors are used to remove undesired or unnecessary radio frequency (RF) noise from electric signals. They are widely used in broadband modems, televisions, electric cars, and a wide range of other electrical equipment. The increasing adoption of wearable devices and electric vehicles will fuel the growth of the segment.
- Type
- Rectangular Connectors
- Circular Connectors
Rectangular connectors are lightweight and compact in size. Hence, they are commonly used for data and signal transmission in the aerospace industry, where lightweight and miniaturized components are important. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
APAC will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of personal electronic gadgets and the growing need for high-end filtered connectors for military applications are driving the growth of the regional market. The growing need for faster Internet speed for wireless communication will further drive the growth of the filtered connectors market in APAC during the forecast period.
Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The filtered connectors market report covers the following areas:
- Filtered Connectors Market Size
- Filtered Connectors Market Trends
- Filtered Connectors Market Analysis
Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The global filtered connectors market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players. The market is highly competitive, and new players are trying to establish their footprint. The constant demand for better features will increase the competition among the existing vendors. This will result in new product launches during the forecast period and further intensify the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
- AEI Group - The company offers a Mil C-26482 series 1 and 2 filter connector, which is designed to meet demanding HIRF and lightning requirements.
- Carlisle Companies Inc. - The company offers MC183F- 1- 025 filter connectors, which are used in military applications.
- CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH - The company offers IP67 D SUB CONEC slim con filters, which are used in applications related to the medical, transport industry, and communication technology.
- Conesys - The company offers MIL DTL 38999 filter connectors, which are designed for input-output applications related to military aerospace and other demanding situations.
- Connective Design Inc.
- Cristek Inc.
- Deltron AG
- Filcon Electronic GmbH
- Glenair Inc.
- HARTING Technology Group
- ITT Inc.
- Littelfuse Inc.
- Molex LLC
- Outman Industries Inc.
- Smiths Group
Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Driver
The market is driven by the growth in the telecommunication sector. The demand for highly advanced telecommunications networks is increasing worldwide. This is attracting investments in the telecommunications sector. With the increasing penetration of the internet and the adoption of smartphones, the number of data centers to meet the exponential growth in internet traffic is increasing worldwide. The growth in the number of data centers will increase the demand for filtered connectors globally, thereby driving the growth of the market.
Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Challenge
Reliability and durability issues associated with the use of filtered connectors will challenge the growth of the market. Filtered connectors are susceptible to damage caused by field conditions such as voltage fluctuations, temperature excursions, or mechanical forces. They could face design issues such as broken latches, separation of mating joints without any external causes, and overheating of joints due to misalignments. Moreover, failures such as insulation breakdown due to extreme temperature variations, damage to non-metallic components due to extremely low temperatures, and an increase in corrosion due to high humidity can happen in filtered connectors. These issues may lead to huge catastrophic or monetary losses if not rectified in time. Such challenges will restrict the growth of the market.
Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist filtered connectors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the filtered connectors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the filtered connectors market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of filtered connectors market vendors
|
Filtered Connectors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,567.24 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.2
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AEI Group, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conesys, Connective Design Inc., Cristek Inc., Deltron AG, Filcon Electronic GmbH, Glenair Inc., HARTING Technology Group, ITT Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Molex LLC, Outman Industries Inc., Smiths Group, The Phoenix Co. Of Chicago Inc., Weald Electronics Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Communications Solutions, and CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports
