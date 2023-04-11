Filtered connectors market size to grow by USD 2,567.24 million between 2022 and 2027; AEI Group, Carlisle Companies Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The filtered connectors market size is set to grow by USD 2,567.24 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growth in the telecommunication sector, the growing use of electronics in the military and rising military expenditure, and the miniaturization of electronic devices will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this filtered connectors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

By application, the market growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period.



By application, the market growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. What are the major trends in the market?

The increased adoption of automotive electronics is identified as the key trend in the market.



The increased adoption of automotive electronics is identified as the key trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

AEI Group, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conesys, Connective Design Inc., Cristek Inc., Deltron AG, Filcon Electronic GmbH, Glenair Inc., HARTING Technology Group, ITT Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Molex LLC, Outman Industries Inc., Smiths Group, The Phoenix Co. Of Chicago Inc., Weald Electronics Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Communications Solutions, and CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH are the top players in the market.



AEI Group, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conesys, Connective Design Inc., Cristek Inc., Deltron AG, Filcon Electronic GmbH, Glenair Inc., HARTING Technology Group, ITT Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Molex LLC, Outman Industries Inc., Smiths Group, The Phoenix Co. Of Chicago Inc., Weald Electronics Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Communications Solutions, and CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The growth in the telecommunication sector is identified as the key driver in the market. However, the reliability and durability issues of filtered connectors will challenge the growth of the market.



The growth in the telecommunication sector is identified as the key driver in the market. However, the reliability and durability issues of filtered connectors will challenge the growth of the market. How big is the APAC market?

APAC will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period.



Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The filtered connectors market is segmented as below:

Application

Commercial



Military and Aerospace



Industrial



Medical

The market will observe maximum growth in the commercial segment over the forecast period. Filtered connectors are used to remove undesired or unnecessary radio frequency (RF) noise from electric signals. They are widely used in broadband modems, televisions, electric cars, and a wide range of other electrical equipment. The increasing adoption of wearable devices and electric vehicles will fuel the growth of the segment.

Type

Rectangular Connectors



Circular Connectors

Rectangular connectors are lightweight and compact in size. Hence, they are commonly used for data and signal transmission in the aerospace industry, where lightweight and miniaturized components are important. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

APAC will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of personal electronic gadgets and the growing need for high-end filtered connectors for military applications are driving the growth of the regional market. The growing need for faster Internet speed for wireless communication will further drive the growth of the filtered connectors market in APAC during the forecast period.

To learn more about all segments impacting the future of market research, download a sample report

Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The filtered connectors market report covers the following areas:

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global filtered connectors market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players. The market is highly competitive, and new players are trying to establish their footprint. The constant demand for better features will increase the competition among the existing vendors. This will result in new product launches during the forecast period and further intensify the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AEI Group - The company offers a Mil C-26482 series 1 and 2 filter connector, which is designed to meet demanding HIRF and lightning requirements.

- The company offers a Mil C-26482 series 1 and 2 filter connector, which is designed to meet demanding HIRF and lightning requirements. Carlisle Companies Inc. - The company offers MC183F- 1- 025 filter connectors, which are used in military applications.

- The company offers MC183F- 1- 025 filter connectors, which are used in military applications. CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH - The company offers IP67 D SUB CONEC slim con filters, which are used in applications related to the medical, transport industry, and communication technology.

- The company offers IP67 D SUB CONEC slim con filters, which are used in applications related to the medical, transport industry, and communication technology. Conesys - The company offers MIL DTL 38999 filter connectors, which are designed for input-output applications related to military aerospace and other demanding situations.

- The company offers MIL DTL 38999 filter connectors, which are designed for input-output applications related to military aerospace and other demanding situations. Connective Design Inc.

Cristek Inc.

Deltron AG

Filcon Electronic GmbH

Glenair Inc.

HARTING Technology Group

ITT Inc.

Littelfuse Inc.

Molex LLC

Outman Industries Inc.

Smiths Group

Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Driver

The market is driven by the growth in the telecommunication sector. The demand for highly advanced telecommunications networks is increasing worldwide. This is attracting investments in the telecommunications sector. With the increasing penetration of the internet and the adoption of smartphones, the number of data centers to meet the exponential growth in internet traffic is increasing worldwide. The growth in the number of data centers will increase the demand for filtered connectors globally, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Challenge

Reliability and durability issues associated with the use of filtered connectors will challenge the growth of the market. Filtered connectors are susceptible to damage caused by field conditions such as voltage fluctuations, temperature excursions, or mechanical forces. They could face design issues such as broken latches, separation of mating joints without any external causes, and overheating of joints due to misalignments. Moreover, failures such as insulation breakdown due to extreme temperature variations, damage to non-metallic components due to extremely low temperatures, and an increase in corrosion due to high humidity can happen in filtered connectors. These issues may lead to huge catastrophic or monetary losses if not rectified in time. Such challenges will restrict the growth of the market.

Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist filtered connectors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the filtered connectors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the filtered connectors market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of filtered connectors market vendors

Related Reports:

The passive optical network (PON) market size is projected to increase by USD 25.89 billion by 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.42%. The market is segmented by product (GPON and EPON) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is projected to increase by by 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.42%. The market is segmented by product (GPON and EPON) and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The hazardous location connectors market size is expected to increase by USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%. The market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Filtered Connectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,567.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AEI Group, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conesys, Connective Design Inc., Cristek Inc., Deltron AG, Filcon Electronic GmbH, Glenair Inc., HARTING Technology Group, ITT Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Molex LLC, Outman Industries Inc., Smiths Group, The Phoenix Co. Of Chicago Inc., Weald Electronics Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Communications Solutions, and CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global filtered connectors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global filtered connectors market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Military and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Military and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Military and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Military and aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Military and aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Rectangular connectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Rectangular connectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rectangular connectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Rectangular connectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rectangular connectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Circular connectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Circular connectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Circular connectors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Circular connectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Circular connectors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AEI Group

Exhibit 119: AEI Group - Overview



Exhibit 120: AEI Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: AEI Group - Key offerings

12.4 Amphenol Communications Solutions

Exhibit 122: Amphenol Communications Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 123: Amphenol Communications Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Amphenol Communications Solutions - Key offerings

12.5 Carlisle Companies Inc.

Exhibit 125: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH

Exhibit 129: CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 130: CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 Conesys

Exhibit 132: Conesys - Overview



Exhibit 133: Conesys - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Conesys - Key offerings

12.8 Connective Design Inc.

Exhibit 135: Connective Design Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Connective Design Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Connective Design Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Cristek Inc.

Exhibit 138: Cristek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Cristek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Cristek Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Deltron AG

Exhibit 141: Deltron AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Deltron AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Deltron AG - Key offerings

12.11 Glenair Inc.

Exhibit 144: Glenair Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Glenair Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Glenair Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 HARTING Technology Group

Exhibit 147: HARTING Technology Group - Overview



Exhibit 148: HARTING Technology Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: HARTING Technology Group - Key offerings

12.13 ITT Inc.

Exhibit 150: ITT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: ITT Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: ITT Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: ITT Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Littelfuse Inc.

Exhibit 154: Littelfuse Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Littelfuse Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Littelfuse Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Littelfuse Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Molex LLC

Exhibit 158: Molex LLC - Overview



Exhibit 159: Molex LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Molex LLC - Key offerings

12.16 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 161: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 The Phoenix Co. Of Chicago Inc.

Exhibit 165: The Phoenix Co. Of Chicago Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: The Phoenix Co. Of Chicago Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: The Phoenix Co. Of Chicago Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio