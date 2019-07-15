Filterlex Medical Raised $3M in Series A Financing

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterlex Medical is a medical device start-up company, developing an innovative embolic protection device (CAPTIS) for reducing the risk of stroke and other complications during catheter-based structural heart procedures. The company recently completed a series A round of financing, raising a total of $3M. CAPTIS, which provides an exciting breakthrough for TAVR patients, won best innovation award at the prestigious PCR 2019 innovation competition in Paris and was awarded a grant of $200,000 by the Jon DeHaan foundation.

Sigal Eli and Giora Weisz of Filterlex Medical receives the Best Innovation Award at the EuroPCR 2019 for the CAPTIS Embolic Protection Device for TAVR

During catheter-based, left-heart procedures such as TAVI, embolic particles are often released to the blood flow. Particles migration to the brain may cause a spectrum of neurological deficiencies, from cognitive impairment to debilitating stroke. Emboli released to distal organs may result in acute kidney injury and ischemia. The CAPTIS device is a next-generation full-body embolic protection device, easily and intuitively deployed and retrieved. The device is securely positioned in the aorta, protects its surface while facilitating a seamless TAVI procedure. Its distinctive, triple action design provides a full-body embolic protection by deflecting, capturing and removing embolic particles. Uniquely, it requires no additional arterial access and does not interfere with the procedure workflow.

Filterlex Medical, located in Yokneam, Israel, began operating in June 2016 at the Alon MedTech Ventures incubator owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a pioneer technological entrepreneur and a leading investor in the field of medical devices. Since August 2018 the company is operating independently.

"We are very honored and proud to receive this prestigious award by the Jon DeHaan Foundation at the EuroPCR 2019. Leading interventional cardiologists and top industry executives selected CAPTIS for the Best Innovation Award," said Sigal Eli, founder, inventor and CEO of Filterlex Medical. "Out of 80 competing projects, only 6 innovations were selected for the final competition – of which our project, presented by Prof. Giora Weisz (Co-founder). The international recognition provided, will allow us to present our product to the international cardiologists and we believe it will become must have best-in-class device to benefit patients undergoing left-heart procedures such as TAVR."

