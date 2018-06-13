FiltersFast.com is Nominated for Best Places to Work Once Again

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, FiltersFast.com has been nominated for Best Places to Work in Charlotte, North Carolina. This year's nomination was through a popular local newspaper, The Charlotte Observer.
The Charlotte Observer's Best Places to Work competition was created to honor top Charlotte workplaces that believe in offering more than just great benefits and vacation time. It's an opportunity for us to uncover our organizational health and whether our employees want to align with our vision as a company.
FiltersFast.com is a family-owned company that was started by Charlotte resident, Ray Scardigno. Since our beginning in 2004, we have grown to be the #1 Online Filtration Retailer and have over 50 employees with an office in Ballantyne and a warehouse in the Monroe area. In the past year, we have taken great strides to improve not only how we serve our customers, but also how we serve our employees. We are constantly examining how we are doing as an employer by improving our work environment, benefit offerings and so much more. It is a great honor to once again be nominated for Best Places to Work in Charlotte.
Winners for Best Places to Work will be announced in October. We look forward to hearing from our employees.
