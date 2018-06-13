FiltersFast.com is Nominated for Best Places to Work Once Again

FiltersFast.com is a family-owned company that was started by Charlotte resident, Ray Scardigno. Since our beginning in 2004, we have grown to be the #1 Online Filtration Retailer and have over 50 employees with an office in Ballantyne and a warehouse in the Monroe area. In the past year, we have taken great strides to improve not only how we serve our customers, but also how we serve our employees. We are constantly examining how we are doing as an employer by improving our work environment, benefit offerings and so much more. It is a great honor to once again be nominated for Best Places to Work in Charlotte.

Winners for Best Places to Work will be announced in October. We look forward to hearing from our employees.

