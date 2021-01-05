Filti Offers Free Samples of Its Pre-Certified NF95 Respirator

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filti, an air filtration startup that produces nanofiber materials for face masks and HVAC filters, is now offering free samples of its NF95 Respirator to help consumers as COVID-19 cases surge. The sample pack includes two NF95 Respirators at no cost other than shipping ($4.99).

Filti's respirator is a six-layer mask with nanofiber filtration that's certified 97% efficiency. Constructed using the company's state-of-the-art nanofiber technology, the material mechanically filters out pollutants as opposed to electrostatically filtering them. Filti is offering the free sample packs of NF95 respirators for a limited time while supplies last.

"We're on a mission to protect Americans from harmful airborne particles," said Dakota Hendrickson, co-founder of Filti. "Offering free sample packs of our respirators is just another way we are trying to safeguard more of our customers and their families."

With limited, high-quality and cost-effective respirator options available, Filti is providing the most inexpensive option on the market -- all 100% made in the USA. Currently, the company is producing 190,000 respirators a week to keep inventory stocked.

Free sample packs of the NF95 Respirators are available at https://filti.com/product/nf95-sample-pack/. Filti also sells its respirators in packs of 10, 20 or 50 at https://filti.com/product/nf95-respirator/ .

For additional information on material specifications, see the Filti NF95 technical datasheet:https://filti.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/NF95-Updated-Data-Sheet-8.5x11.pdf

About Filti

Filti is a company that specializes in deploying cutting edge filtration technologies to make Healthy Human Air available to everyone. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, Filti launched in March of 2020 with a patent-pending Nanofiber material that can filter up to 95% of airborne particles. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filti has sold enough material to make over 35 million N95-quality masks and Filti's 9500 Home Filter is the only MERV-16 residential HVAC filter on the market. The company also recently launched its own surgical style face masks that are 95% efficient at 0.3 microns as well as an NF95 Respirator that's certified 97% efficiency.

