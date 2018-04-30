Filtration Group Closes Acquisition of Multisorb Technologies

CHICAGO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Filtration Group Corporation today announced the closing of its acquisition of Multisorb Technologies, a world leader in active packaging technology. As part of the Filtration Group family, Multisorb will now be able to enhance its product portfolio and expand its offerings to the growing healthcare, food and industrial markets with world class filtration solutions.

"The addition of Multisorb Technologies increases our capabilities for our customers," said George Nolen, Filtration Group CEO. "We are so pleased to be acquiring a company that not only aligns with our mission of making the world safer, healthier and more productive but one that is a proven innovator and problem-solver in the life sciences space."

Multisorb is a global provider of sorbent solutions that manage moisture, oxygen, odor and volatile organic compounds for a wide range of packaging formats.

"Filtration Group partners with companies that have a productive culture, a great business model and ambition to grow," said Eric Armenat, President of Multisorb Technologies. "This is the perfect home for Multisorb because we meet all of those criteria."

Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Multisorb has more than 450 employees across five facilities in the U.S. and India. This acquisition will further grow Filtration Group's presence in Buffalo, as Multisorb will be among fellow Filtration Group Businesses Buffalo Filter and Air System Products in that city.

For more information about Filtration Group and Multisorb visit filtrationgroup.com.

About Filtration Group

Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries, is making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. With a passionate team, global footprint and leading technology, Filtration Group is driving innovation and developing unparalleled filtration solutions. Filtration Group serves a highly diverse set of customers with offerings that span life science, process technologies, fluid and indoor air quality applications. One of the fastest growing companies in the industry, Filtration Group serves its customers from 107 facilities in over 28 countries. Please visit Filtration Group and Madison Industries at: www.filtrationgroup.com and www.madison.net.

