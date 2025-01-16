Filtration Technology Corporation® Expands Manufacturing Facility to Meet Growing Demand

Doubling footprint to improve productivity, reliability and efficiency

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Filtration Technology Corporation® (FTC) is expanding their manufacturing headquarters to meet escalating demand for its innovative filtration and separation solutions. The new facility will increase manufacturing and operations space by 55,000 square feet, bringing the total footprint to 130,000 square feet. This growth underscores FTC's commitment to scaling for future demand while strengthening its global presence, marked by the transition of its website to FTCFilters.com. The expansion was recently completed in December 2024.

"This expansion gives us the capacity and flexibility to continue delivering high-quality solutions to our customers while preparing for sustained growth," said Tyler Johnson, President and CEO of FTC. "The added space allows us to stay ahead of market demand and uphold our commitment to innovation and excellence in serving the industrial fluid processing industry."

Strengthening Productivity and Reliability

The expanded facility exemplifies FTC's commitment to productivity and reliability, with new advanced manufacturing equipment leveraging the latest technologies to increase operational efficiency, improve quality control and enhance production capacity. In addition to expanding the building footprint, FTC has made a significant investment in production equipment, including upgrades to the latest manufacturing equipment technologies as well as adding secondary production equipment to ensure uninterrupted operations, allowing FTC to provide faster service and delivery.

By investing in duplicate and triplicate equipment, such as automated seaming, cutting, capping and pleating machines, storage technologies, and additional generator capacity, the new facility minimizes the risk of downtime and ensures steady production for their customers. Additionally, an expanded R&D center now includes a state-of-the-art Scanning Electron Microscope to support the development of next-generation filtration solutions.

To support this growth and maintain high standards, FTC has bolstered their team with key personnel, including a new director of operations and a new quality control manager. These additions strengthen operational efficiencies and ensure product excellence as the company continues to scale.

"These upgrades aren't just about expanding capacity," said Chris Wallace, Senior Corporate Vice President, FTC. "Our investments in manufacturing capabilities, R&D Center and experienced team members reinforce the strong foundational trust our customers place in us by ensuring we can deliver the reliable, advanced solutions they need."

Supporting Industry Sustainability Goals

FTC's cutting-edge Invicta® line of cartridge filters and vessels exemplifies their commitment to driving reliability and sustainability in the industrial fluid processing industry. Designed to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs, Invicta technology is a critical enabler for achieving corporate environmental, safety and governance (ESG) goals and operation cost-efficiency goals.

FTC partners closely with end users, technology licensors and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms to deliver tailored filtration and separation solutions for diverse industries. A trusted leader in engineering, manufacturing and delivering reliable systems, FTC has proudly served the oil and gas, chemical production, power generation, food and beverage and water treatment markets for nearly four decades.

About FTC®

Since 1987, Filtration Technology Corporation (FTC) has built a reputation for developing and delivering innovative products at the forefront of filtration technology. We engineer and deliver the highest quality process filtration solutions, training, testing, and cutting-edge technology with unparalleled service and support. Through the ongoing development of new, game-changing products, FTC continually redefines success for our customers. Learn more at FTCfilters.com.

SOURCE Filtration Technology Corporation