Fimbel Garage Doors President Honored with 2025 NH Business Review Business Excellence Award

MERRIMACK, N.H., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Fimbel, President of Fimbel Garage Doors, was recently presented with a 2025 New Hampshire Business Review Business Excellence Award in Consumer Services.

Fimbel has served as the president of the fourth-generation family business for nearly 50 years. He was selected for this honor due to his business acumen, ability to nimbly handle major operations challenges, long history of giving back to the community, and reputation as a supportive and collaborative leader and mentor.

From L to R: Tim Wade, M&T Bank; Carl Fimbel, Fimbel Garage Doors; Ernesto Burden, NH Business Review

"Leading the business my family has operated for more than 100 years has been an honor and a privilege. I especially enjoy having my sons by my side as they continue our legacy of innovation and service to our customers and to the community," Fimbel said. "This award is humbling, yet truly appreciated, and I consider it an honor not only for me – but for the generations that came before me and made this business a reality, and for those who are following in my footsteps."

Fimbel successfully navigated economic times that threatened the company, including the 2008 downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, company revenue has grown 176.99% since the economic impacts of 2008, and 81.38% in just the last five years. He has built partnerships with local vendors and continues to work with his extended family in New Jersey, the owners of Fimbel Architectural Doors, the world's oldest manufacturer of sectional garage doors and origin of his company.

In his letter of recommendation to the award committee, Bruce McConnell of McConnell & Associates in Illinois, wrote, "As a financial advisor and consultant with national experience working with businesses in the same industry as Fimbel Garage Doors, I am confident in saying that Carl Fimbel exhibits a sustained commitment to excellence that goes far and beyond that of the average business owner. He is forward-thinking, goal-oriented and family-focused, values which have propelled himself and his small family business to success."

Supporting the community is a priority for Fimbel. Some of the organizations he has supported through Fimbel Garage Doors include: Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley, Merrimack Youth Association, American Diabetes Association, Special Olympics, American Cancer Society, Nashua Fire Fighters, Nashua Police Fund, Merrimack Fire Department, Nashua Police Athletic League, NH State Troopers, Habitat For Humanity, Alzheimer's Research Foundation, Homes for our Troops, Camp Fully Involved, NH Emergency Services Explorers Academy and Raymond Youth Athletic Association.

