FIMCON, a New Food is Medicine Conference, Announces Program Details

Convening will bring together more than 800 health care professionals, Food is Medicine experts, policymakers, community leaders, and funders on June 1–2, 2026 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, leading organizations advancing Food is Medicine are joining forces to launch FIMCON, a new, national conference uniting an entire ecosystem that is transforming how America thinks about nutrition in health and health care.

The American Heart Association's Health Care by Food™ initiative, Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation of Harvard Law School, Food is Medicine Coalition, Food is Medicine Institute at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, and the National Produce Prescription Collaborative will convene more than 800 health care professionals, FIM practitioners and program participants, researchers, policymakers, community leaders, and funders at the Grand Hyatt Washington on June 1–2, 2026.

The conference comes as Food is Medicine programs expand across the health care system. State Medicaid programs are using Section 1115 demonstrations and other authorities to support medically tailored meals, medically tailored groceries, and produce prescriptions. Medicare Advantage plans are offering food and nutrition benefits, and health systems and payers are testing Food is Medicine approaches within value-based care arrangements. At the federal level, congressional and agency interest has increased alongside new investments in nutrition and health.

Programming will focus on the research, policy, and implementation questions shaping Food is Medicine work. Sessions will address how Food is Medicine is defined and evaluated, what current models look like in practice, and what is required to implement programs at scale. Topics will include program design and operations, screening and referral workflows, workforce and partnerships, data and technology, quality and standards, and payment approaches and policy pathways. The agenda also includes discussion of broader impacts tied to Food is Medicine interventions, including effects on local food systems and community capacity. The conference will take place in Washington, D.C.

Program details and confirmed speakers are available at FIMCON.org.

About FIMCON

FIMCON is a national conference uniting the Food is Medicine ecosystem for two days of programming at the Grand Hyatt Washington in the heart of the nation's capital.

FIMCON is powered by the collective reach and expertise of the American Heart Association's Health Care by Food™ initiative, Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation of Harvard Law School, Food is Medicine Coalition, Food is Medicine Institute at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, and National Produce Prescription Collaborative — with the generous support of the Dohmen Company Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, RF Catalytic Capital (with support from Builders Vision and The Rockefeller Foundation), and Walmart.org.

SOURCE Food is Medicine Conference (FIMCON)