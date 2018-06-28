FIME 2018 Returns to Orlando to Showcase Affordable Healthcare Solutions

In line with this growth, the medical industry across North and Latin America is gearing up for the 28th FIME Exhibition & Congress taking place from July 17 – 19, 2018, at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando, Florida, U.S.

Under the management of Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions, which operates 26 healthcare exhibitions and more than 100 conferences yearly covering African, Middle Eastern, European and Asian markets, FIME will attract more than 1,200 medical device manufactures from 42 countries and will welcome more than 24,200 healthcare trade professionals looking to source products and medical services from across the continent.

According to Gil Alejo, Exhibition Manager, FIME: "FIME continues to be one of the most important events to do business in the healthcare market in Latin and North America. It is truly the optimal platform to source cutting-edge medical equipment and technology on a global level, ensuring that attendees have access to the largest range of affordable new and refurbished medical devices, products and supplies, at the best possible prices."

Featuring 17 dedicated country pavilions as well as the popular Dealers & Distributors Wall offering dealers/distributors and agents the opportunity to post their business requirements live for exhibitors to review and connect directly to do business, FIME will feature an array of national and international companies looking to promote their affordable healthcare solutions.

Returning to exhibit at FIME for the 6th year is Florida-based Vertisa Medical Waste Technology that will be promoting and showcasing their medical waste technology compact systems for clinics and hospitals - in particular models AXL 150/100/150 L that are cooled with air generating 20-40-80 kl/per hour systems.

Axel Lopez, Business and Marketing Director, Vertisa, says: "We are looking forward to establishing new distributorships and clients and to use FIME to catch up with our clients and existing distributors. The show is very productive for our company as it generates great traffic and new business."

Medical solutions provider Strena Medical will be at FIME to announce the acquisition of a set of companies, including Medimar Corp., that support a stronger strategic initiative into the health technologies market. According to Strena Medical CEO Mario Labella: "Strena Medical seeks to transforms live through deployment of innovative medical devices and solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. FIME is one of the most important tradeshows in the U.S. for medical equipment and we attend every year to be able to reach our target market and customers that are looking for the solutions we offer. That's why we decided to announce the acquisition at this special event."

Los Angeles-Based Carley Lamps will be showcasing their Carley Manufacture Line of products compatible with Riester, Hiene, Welch Allyn, Neitz, Rusch, as well as hard to find obsoleted examination lamps and batteries. Carley has also added a new to portable handheld LED light source ROVER IV to their endoscopic illumination line.

Carley Lamps CEO Curtis J. Carley says: "FIME is an excellent way to promote our product line and get Carley Lamps to be known worldwide. The show is also ideal for meeting and obtaining new potential customers from all over the world and we are also very excited to personally see and thank our existing customers."

FIME is also the premier platform to enhance knowledge and discover recent innovations in the medical and laboratory industries. The free-to-attend industry workshops and seminars will feature renowned international speakers specializing in a variety of topics built to address current challenges and issues within the medical and health care industry worldwide.

The 2018 edition will also feature a dedicated area for medical laboratories - MEDLAB Americas -bringing together leaders in the IVD, diagnostics and laboratory management industry to exchange ideas and discover the latest testing techniques and solutions available to the market.

