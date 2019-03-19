Fin Fun Names "Project Runway" Winner Seth Aaron Henderson Design Lead

"We are excited to welcome Seth Aaron Henderson to the Fin Fun team," said Steve Browning, President and CFO, Fin Fun. "He brings new energy and fashion focus to Fin Fun's growing apparel business."

Given Seth Aaron's new role at Fin Fun, he chose to find inspiration for his latest runway show in the mythical world of mermaids, which can be both beautiful and dangerous. The siren-themed collection will debut Tuesday evening, March 19, and will be livestreamed from the Fashion Week El Paseo , the West Coast's largest consumer fashion show taking place in Palm Desert, California from March 16-23rd. Access the Livestream at https://www.palmspringslife.com/live-streams-fashion-week-el-paseoo .

Seth Aaron won his first Project Runway title in the show's seventh season, followed by a second win on season three of Project Runway All Stars. He has also appeared as the head casting judge, filling in for and working with the show's fashion mentor Tim Gunn during Project Runway seasons eight through eleven. Most recently, Henderson made his third appearance on the show as a cast member of Project Runway All Stars season seven, which debuted Jan. 2, 2019, on Lifetime.

Seth Aaron's first Fin Fun collection will be shown in August 2019 at the WWD MAGIC retail marketplace event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Blue Spring Partners

Based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Blue Spring Partners originated the Fin Fun swimmable fabric mermaid tail and patented monofin in 2010. Blue Spring Partners produces wearable mermaid tails, monofins, mermaid-themed clothing and accessories as well as its lines of Cuddle Tails plush mermaid tail blankets and Wild Things wearable animal blankets under the Fin Fun brand name. A celebrity favorite, Fin Fun sells its products primarily online and to exclusive retail outlets in over 170 countries around the globe. In 2017, Eric Browning, CEO and Steve Browning, President & CFO, were named Idaho Small Business Persons of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2016, the family-owned and operated company made the Inc. 500 list at #119 and was recognized as an innovative e-retailer on the Internet Retailer Hot 100 list. For more information, visit www.finfun.com.

Media Contacts:

Julie Livingston/Erika Sanchez

WantLeverage Communications

julie@wantleverage.com / erika@wantleverage.com

(347) 239-0249

SOURCE Fin Fun

Related Links

https://www.finfunmermaid.com

