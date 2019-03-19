Fin Fun Names "Project Runway" Winner Seth Aaron Henderson Design Lead
Leading Maker of Mermaid Lifestyle Products Intensifies Its Fashion Focus
Mermaids Inspire Seth Aaron Collection for Fashion Week El Paseo March 19th Via Livestream
Mar 19, 2019, 08:06 ET
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Spring Partners, owner of the #1 worldwide mermaid tail brand Fin Fun, announced today that Seth Aaron Henderson, two-time winner of the Emmy-winning reality TV show "Project Runway," has joined the company as Lead Designer. Seth Aaron will debut his first Fin Fun collection, a line of beach and resort wear for girls and women, in early 2020 at select retail stores nationwide as well as on www.finfun.com.
"We are excited to welcome Seth Aaron Henderson to the Fin Fun team," said Steve Browning, President and CFO, Fin Fun. "He brings new energy and fashion focus to Fin Fun's growing apparel business."
Given Seth Aaron's new role at Fin Fun, he chose to find inspiration for his latest runway show in the mythical world of mermaids, which can be both beautiful and dangerous. The siren-themed collection will debut Tuesday evening, March 19, and will be livestreamed from the Fashion Week El Paseo, the West Coast's largest consumer fashion show taking place in Palm Desert, California from March 16-23rd. Access the Livestream at https://www.palmspringslife.com/live-streams-fashion-week-el-paseoo.
Seth Aaron won his first Project Runway title in the show's seventh season, followed by a second win on season three of Project Runway All Stars. He has also appeared as the head casting judge, filling in for and working with the show's fashion mentor Tim Gunn during Project Runway seasons eight through eleven. Most recently, Henderson made his third appearance on the show as a cast member of Project Runway All Stars season seven, which debuted Jan. 2, 2019, on Lifetime.
Seth Aaron's first Fin Fun collection will be shown in August 2019 at the WWD MAGIC retail marketplace event in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About Blue Spring Partners
Based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Blue Spring Partners originated the Fin Fun swimmable fabric mermaid tail and patented monofin in 2010. Blue Spring Partners produces wearable mermaid tails, monofins, mermaid-themed clothing and accessories as well as its lines of Cuddle Tails plush mermaid tail blankets and Wild Things wearable animal blankets under the Fin Fun brand name. A celebrity favorite, Fin Fun sells its products primarily online and to exclusive retail outlets in over 170 countries around the globe. In 2017, Eric Browning, CEO and Steve Browning, President & CFO, were named Idaho Small Business Persons of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2016, the family-owned and operated company made the Inc. 500 list at #119 and was recognized as an innovative e-retailer on the Internet Retailer Hot 100 list. For more information, visit www.finfun.com.
