Fin Raises $17M to Launch Stablecoin Product for High-Value Payments

Pantera Capital leads $17M Series A raise, joined by Sequoia and Samsung Next.

Fin is building a next-generation global payments platform combining stablecoin speed with financial reliability.

Founded by Citadel alumni, Fin has attracted top talent from Google, Meta, Uber, Rippling and Chime.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fin, a next-generation payments company enabling instant, high-value, global transactions, today announced it has raised a $17 million Series A led by Pantera Capital, with participation from top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital and Samsung Next. The Series A will fund team expansion and bring Fin's stablecoin‑powered payments product to market, launching soon with early users including global enterprises, financial institutions, and crypto-native businesses seeking faster, more reliable payment rails.

Today, moving millions across borders means delays, opaque fees, and operational complexity. By pairing stablecoin speed with bank‑grade reliability, Fin offers a simple, trusted, borderless way to move money. Users and businesses can send instant, large‑value payments to other Fin users, directly into bank accounts, or across crypto rails.

"It's difficult for incumbents to rip out their whole infrastructure and build a proper payments product in the new global stablecoin regime," said Ian Krotinsky, co-founder of Fin. "That difficulty is our opportunity."

"This team has repeatedly shown they can build crypto products that don't feel like crypto—simple, intuitive, and ready for real-world users," said Ryan Barney, Partner at Pantera Capital. "Fin brings that same product DNA to high-value global payments, stepping into a massive global opportunity."

Fin is a next-generation payments company built for high-value, global, and instant transactions. Powered by stablecoins and engineered for reliability, Fin enables businesses and individuals to move millions of dollars instantly—whether to bank accounts, across borders, or between Fin users. Founded by Ian Krotinsky and Aashiq Dheeraj, both ex-Citadel, and built by the team that created TipLink, Fin is reimagining how money moves worldwide.

For more information about Fin, please visit fin.tech and follow x.com/fin. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

