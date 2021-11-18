Fin-tastic Baby Shark's Big Show! Toys Swim into Stores Just in Time for the Holiday Season!

"From play time to bath time, WowWee's new toys inspire kids to dive right into the colorful undersea world of Baby Shark's Big Show!" says Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President, Hardlines Licensing and Retail, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. "Fans have really connected with the music, heart, and humor of the series, and we're excited to provide them with new opportunities to sing along and tell their own stories with these toys."

Most-wished-for gifts for kids include:

Sing & Swing Baby Shark & William : This interactive plush set features two ways to play with everyone's favorite shark and his best bud, William. Sing and dance along with Baby Shark's swinging tail. Kids can make Baby Shark give William a "high-fin" and listen for fun catchphrases from the series! MSRP $29.99 ; for ages 2+.

: This interactive plush set features two ways to play with everyone's favorite shark and his best bud, William. Sing and dance along with Baby Shark's swinging tail. Kids can make Baby Shark give William a "high-fin" and listen for fun catchphrases from the series! MSRP ; for ages 2+. Shark House Playset with Lights & Sounds : Just like the Shark Family home in the show, kids can play pretend in Baby Shark's kitchen, bedroom, and living room with this 25+ piece playset. With lights and sounds, kids can turn on Baby Shark's karaoke machine to sing along to the theme song and have a dance party with the light-up disco ball! Selected as a 2021 Toy Insider Top Holiday Toy. MSRP $29.99 ; for ages 3+.

: Just like the Shark Family home in the show, kids can play pretend in Baby Shark's kitchen, bedroom, and living room with this 25+ piece playset. With lights and sounds, kids can turn on Baby Shark's karaoke machine to sing along to the theme song and have a dance party with the light-up disco ball! Selected as a 2021 Toy Insider Top Holiday Toy. MSRP ; for ages 3+. Collectible Figures: This 6-piece figure set features fresh new fish friends from the series, including Baby Shark, William, Vola, Hank, Goldie, and Chucks. Kids can play pretend and bring the characters to life at home. MSRP $14.99 ; for ages 2+.

Shark-tastic stocking stuffers:

Song Cubes: Squeeze these palm-sized plush cubes to play the theme song. Perfect for doo doo doo's at home or on-the-go. Kids can collect eight colorful characters including Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, William, Vola, Hank, Goldie and Chucks. MSRP $7.99 ; for ages 2+.

Squeeze these palm-sized plush cubes to play the theme song. Perfect for doo doo doo's at home or on-the-go. Kids can collect eight colorful characters including Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, William, Vola, Hank, Goldie and Chucks. MSRP ; for ages 2+. Bath Squirts: These bath toys squirt and spray water to encourage curiosity and motor skills during bath time. The 4-character set is sure to have kids seahorsing around in the bath for hours! MSRP $9.99 ; for ages 6m+.

Look for WowWee's official Baby Shark's Big Show! toys with special promotions throughout the holiday season at Amazon , Walmart , Target , Kohl's , and wherever toys are sold!

Pinkfong Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015 and took the world by storm, amassing 8.9 billion views and becoming the most-watched video in the platform's history. ViacomCBS is working with SmartStudy/Pinkfong to extend the reach of the franchise globally, through original programming including Baby Shark's Big Show! and consumer products across a wide range of categories including apparel, home, food & beverage, health & beauty, social expressions and toys.

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. Also, the company won Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and Licensing International's Excellence Award for Best Toy of the Year ages 0-8. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com

SOURCE WowWee

Related Links

http://www.wowwee.com

