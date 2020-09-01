Finacity Program Supports Pyxus International Inc. as Company Finalizes Reorganization

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. ("Pyxus"), a client of Finacity Corporation ("Finacity"), successfully completed its reorganization in only 70 days. Originally filing on June 15, 2020, the company emerged on August 24, 2020 with its debt reduced by more than $400 million and maturities extended. Joel Thomas, CFO Pyxus, said: "Pyxus's financial restructuring was a significant step forward for our company, and we appreciate the support Finacity has provided throughout the process and over the past 15 years." The Finacity receivables securitization program was renewed and extended for two years.

About Pyxus

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses, customers and consumers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable agricultural and consumer-driven products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

About Finacity

Finacity, a member of the Greensill family of companies, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US$100 billion. With resources in the US, Europe and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com

About Greensill

Reformers at heart, Greensill challenges the status quo by working to make global finance fairer and levelling the playing field for all businesses and people alike. The company unlocks capital so the world can put it to work.

Founded in 2011, Greensill is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Frankfurt, Chicago, Miami, Singapore, Bogota, Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Sydney, Warrington and Bundaberg. Greensill provides innovative financing solutions to customers across Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia – injecting more than US$143 billion of financing in 2019 to more than 8 million customers and suppliers across more than 175 countries.

For further information, please visit www.greensill.com.

