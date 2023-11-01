FINAFLEX® Partners with Bodybuilding Legend Branch Warren to Unveil WRN™: The Ultimate High-Intensity Pre Workout

News provided by

Redefine Nutrition

01 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefine Nutrition family member, FINAFLEX®, a pioneering force in the dietary supplement industry, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with none other than bodybuilding icon Branch Warren. This monumental partnership has birthed a high-octane pre workout supplement known as WRN™, poised to revolutionize a new standard in the supplement industry.

Finaflex Supplement Logo. Shows glyph that looks like two F's back to back with word "FINAFLEX".
Finaflex Supplement Logo. Shows glyph that looks like two F's back to back with word "FINAFLEX".
Finaflex Glyph: Shows glyph that looks like two F's back to back in black color.
Finaflex Glyph: Shows glyph that looks like two F's back to back in black color.
Branch Warren Bodybuilder Posing in front of bench at the gym.
Branch Warren Bodybuilder Posing in front of bench at the gym.
Branch Warren Bodybuilder doing dips with heavy chain around his neck
Branch Warren Bodybuilder doing dips with heavy chain around his neck
Hand grabbing WRN pre-workout off of shelf.
Hand grabbing WRN pre-workout off of shelf.
WRN Pre-Workout set amidst weight plates in gym.
WRN Pre-Workout set amidst weight plates in gym.
Branch Warren scooping WRN Pre-Workout into ice-shaker cup in gym.
Branch Warren scooping WRN Pre-Workout into ice-shaker cup in gym.
Finaflex Supplement Logo. Shows glyph that looks like two F's back to back with word "FINAFLEX". Finaflex Glyph: Shows glyph that looks like two F's back to back in black color. Branch Warren Bodybuilder Posing in front of bench at the gym. Branch Warren Bodybuilder doing dips with heavy chain around his neck Hand grabbing WRN pre-workout off of shelf. WRN Pre-Workout set amidst weight plates in gym. Branch Warren scooping WRN Pre-Workout into ice-shaker cup in gym.

FINAFLEX®, with a rich history of delivering cutting-edge supplements, has embarked on a new chapter with the launch of WRN™. This pre workout is intelligently designed for those who live and breathe in the gym pushing their limits to the extreme.

Branch Warren, a revered figure in bodybuilding, boasts a remarkable career, with multiple accolades and titles to his name. As a two-time Arnold Classic champion and a consistent top contender on the world's most prestigious stages, his relentless dedication and indomitable spirit have made him an inspiration to countless bodybuilding enthusiasts. With a career spanning decades, Branch Warren is the epitome of "Train Insane" - a slogan he lives and breathes.

Furthering the brilliance behind WRN™ Pre Workout, Scott James has brought his expertise in the pre workout category  to the development of this innovative new supplement line. A health and fitness mogul with over 25 years of experience creating a proven track record as an entrepreneur, his company, Bio Engineered Supplements and Nutrition (BSN) was the world's largest supplement provider with over $250M in annual revenue when he sold the company in 2011. He now takes pride and joy starting brands that he can lend his expertise to and has a passion for.

The WRN™ pre-workout epitomizes the very spirit of "train insane" in a supplement, a formula meticulously crafted for excellence. It features a robust blend of ingredients designed to elevate your workout experience, enhancing blood flow, delivering both rapid and sustained energy, combating muscle fatigue, fostering strength gains, and intensifying focus. Branch Warren, alongside the dedicated FINAFLEX® team, invested countless hours in the lab to create a blend that embodies Branch's personal fitness aspirations and gym-driven goals.

Try WRN Pre Workout to experience the next generation in elite supplements! Contact your FINAFLEX® sales representative today or visit www.Finaflex.com for more information. 

Related Links

www.finaflex.com
www.puruslabs.com

SOURCE Redefine Nutrition

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.