Final Agreement on Dominica's Anticipated International Airport to be Signed Next Month

LONDON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a parliamentary address, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, revealed that the final agreement on the country's first international airport would be signed in May. The designs for the airport are currently ongoing, undertaken by reputable American firm Landrum and Browne. The Government has also arranged for new homes to be built for 32 families who will be impacted by the airport's construction, ensuring that no citizens fall through the cracks of the expansive project.

While the airport will receive backing from the People's Republic of China, it will primarily be funded by the nation's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The CBI Programme, which invites foreign investors to become citizens of the country once investing in its economy, aims to fund national development projects. Over the last few years, the Government has channelled 5 million dollars monthly from the Programme into building an international airport. Once completed, the airport will vastly improve air access by accepting long haul flights and will undoubtedly boost tourism on the islands. Additionally, the airport will also allow the small island to diversify its economy by accessing new markets.

During the address, PM Skerrit noted that the "prudent and sensible approach [of the government] will no doubt limit the financial burden on the people of Dominica for the construction of the International Airport."

Last year, Skerrit also highlighted the opportunities the new airport will bring to the citizens and economy of Dominica: "[The airport] is going to be a major investment in our country, major opportunity for employment for a number of people, the engagement of people with heavy equipment and trucks. We are moving towards the proper registration of this, and we are looking to advance this."

The airport aligns with the small island's commitment to bolstering tourism on the island, particularly eco-tourism. In recent years, Dominica has become a top destination for nature-conscious travellers seeking health and wellness outlets. This feat has been supported heavily by the country's CBI Programme, which has funded significant initiatives on the island to expand its offering. This includes luxury eco-resorts from renowned hoteliers like Marriott, Hilton and Kempinski, and unique boutique hotels like the popular Secret Bay and Jungle Bay villas.

After coming to the island visitors, many decide to make Dominica their permanent home through the CBI Programme. American investors, particularly, have been choosing the small island due to its geographical proximity, vast economic opportunities and natural environment. Those who become Dominican citizens can enjoy travel to over 140 countries and territories, the right to live, work and study in the nation and lifelong citizenship rights, including access to social services like healthcare and education.

