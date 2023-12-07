Final approval of lease assignment to Ecoteq Energy USA LLC granted by SITLA

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecoteq Energy ASA, a forward-thinking clean-tech energy company developing an environmentally friendly oil and bitumen production process with its main assets in Utah, USA, announces the registration for its fully owned subsidiary, Ecoteq Energy USA LLC, of the working interest and operating rights for its assigned and subleased sections 9, 16 and 22 in Uinta County, Utah, USA, as completed and confirmed by the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA).

For more information please contact:

CEO Lars Erik Bengtsson Ecoteq Energy

Mail: [email protected]

Mobile: +47 934 86 906

About Ecoteq Energy ASA

Ecoteq Energy ASA is a forward-thinking clean tech energy company, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and a subsidiary in the USA. Our primary dedication lies in pioneering environmentally friendly, locally produced energy solutions.

Ecoteq Energy is listed on the NOTC A-List in Norway under the ticker ECOT

SOURCE Ecoteq Energy ASA