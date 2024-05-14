Final Call: Don't Miss the 18th Annual Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Taste of Heritage Gala - Secure Your Tickets Now!

ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out to join us at the pinnacle of philanthropy and culinary excellence! The National Black College Alumni (NBCA) Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. invites you to the 18th Annual Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Taste of Heritage Gala, happening this Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the luxurious Hyatt Regency Atlanta from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

As we rapidly approach this monumental evening, we honor Mr. Dortch's profound legacy—a titan of leadership and a beacon of hope. This year's gala transcends its past iterations, championing education, mentorship, and an unyielding commitment to community. It's not just an event; it's a transformative experience that celebrates the ongoing impact of supporting HBCU students and forging future leaders.

Expect an evening charged with excitement under the esteemed co-chairmanship of Ambassador Andrew Young and Tim Mapes of Delta Air Lines, with Karyn Greer of WSB-TV hosting. The gala will showcase a dazzling array of culinary prowess from celebrated chefs Edgar "Dook" Chase, Shenarri Freeman, Edouardo Jordan, Vallery Lomas, Idris Muhammad, Deborah VanTrece and Erika Council. They are complemented by the innovative creations of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta's culinary team, led by Executive Chef Thomas McKeown.

Prepare your palates for the extraordinary as renowned mixologists Angela Barnes and Renauda Riddle stir up bespoke cocktails. The evening will reach new heights with soul-stirring performances from the legendary Will Downing, saxophone virtuoso Mike Phillips, and the exceptionally talented flutist and composer Abrielle Scott.

This year, we proudly welcome new sponsors Delta Air Lines and Georgia-Pacific, who join our dedicated supporters including Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Encore, and US Foods. Their contributions amplify our mission and enhance our community initiatives.

Don't miss your chance to be part of an evening that promises not only to delight but to inspire. With only a few tickets left, this is your final call to action. Join us as we continue to empower the next generation through scholarships and educational opportunities.

Act now! Tickets are almost gone. Secure yours today and ensure your spot at this legacy-defining gala by visiting - https://tasteofheritage.givesmart.com.

About the NBCA Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc.:

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. is committed to the growth and development of HBCUs and their students through scholarships, training, and technical assistance. Our efforts are designed to empower students to reach their highest potential and propel them into a future filled with promise.

