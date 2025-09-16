FINAL CALL: LG Life's Good Coaches Award Nominations Closing Soon

News provided byLG Electronics USA
Sep 16, 2025, 10:16 ET
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
|
What:
|
LG Electronics is issuing a final call for nominations for the second annual LG Life's Good Coaches Award. The prestigious award recognizes NCAA coaches who are champions of:
|
• Mental wellness among student athletes
|
• Fostering supportive environments within their teams
|
• Making a profound difference in the lives of student-athletes
|
Coaches who embody LG's "Life's Good" philosophy by prioritizing the holistic development of their student-athletes, both on and off the field, are celebrated through the program. Two deserving NCAA coaches – one from a men's program and one from a women's program – will receive monetary donations for mental health initiatives at their schools and a suite of LG products.
|
NCAA student-athletes are encouraged to nominate coaches who have positively impacted their mental health and overall well-being.
|
When:
|
Nominations close Monday, Sept. 30, 2025
|
Where:
|
Submit nominations and find more information at www.lg.com/us/ncaa
About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com
Media Contacts:
LG Electronics USA
Chris De Maria
[email protected]
908-548-4515
SOURCE LG Electronics USA
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article