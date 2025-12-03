Final Call: LiberNovo's Black Friday Deals End December 5-- Ergonomic Upgrade: Final Chance to Save

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo has announced the Final Call for its Black Friday event. Desk workers and gamers in the US and Canada have only 48 hours left to upgrade to the LiberNovo Omni, the world's first dynamic ergonomic chair. All deals, including up to 34% off and a chance to win your purchase for free, end on December 5th.

Dynamic Relief for Today's Static Work Reality

Today, more people than ever are spending long, uninterrupted hours at their desks. From developers battling lower-back aches to designers dealing with tightening shoulders and gamers sitting still for hours, these groups share a single, modern problem: sedentary fatigue, the cumulative stress caused by prolonged static posture. The LiberNovo Omni was engineered to break this cycle, introducing a dynamic system that moves with the user, offering improved protection against prolonged periods of immobility.

LiberNovo Omni: The Dynamic Support System That Moves the Way You Move

Unlike static chairs that lock users into one "ideal" posture, the LiberNovo Omni continuously adapts to posture changes with its Dynamic Support System, maintaining proper spinal alignment throughout even the smallest movements.

The dynamic experience is delivered through core innovations:

Dynamic Support: Adapts instantly to posture shifts, providing continuous stability during long sessions.

Adapts instantly to posture shifts, providing continuous stability during long sessions. Bionic FlexFit Backrest: Features 16 joints and 8 adaptive panels that naturally contour the spine for targeted shoulder-to-lumbar relief.

Features that naturally contour the spine for targeted shoulder-to-lumbar relief. Four Intelligent Modes: Seamlessly transition between work, entertainment, meetings, and massage for productivity and recovery.

Seamlessly transition between work, entertainment, meetings, and massage for productivity and recovery. OmniStretch & Deep Recline (160°): Enables spinal decompression and active recovery.

Enables spinal decompression and active recovery. Full Adjustability: Neck support, seat depth, and footrest options suit different body types and desk setups.

LiberNovo delivers what static chairs cannot: long-hour comfort grounded in natural, responsive movement.

BFCM Final Call — December 3 to December 5

Designed for users who sit for 6 hours or more a day, this is the last major window to secure next-gen ergonomic upgrades before the year ends.

Highlights:

Up to 34% OFF on US/CA flagship products.

on US/CA flagship products. Holiday bundles (Standard & Pro) with combined savings.

(Standard & Pro) with combined savings. Free Black Friday Prize Wheel spin on orders over $800 (Prizes include Free Purchase, Footrest, & more).

on orders over $800 (Prizes include Free Purchase, Footrest, & more). Double reward points for VIP members.

Sale Ends: US & Canada on December 5 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST.

LiberNovo Expands Global Access

Following strong North American demand, LiberNovo announced that the EU, Germany, and UK official websites will launch on December 6, expanding global access to LiberNovo Omni's dynamic ergonomic system.

Final 48 Hours for a Meaningful Health Upgrade

LiberNovo's Black Friday Final Call ends on December 5. For programmers, creatives, gamers, remote teams, health-focused users, and anyone experiencing back or neck pain, this is the final chance of 2025 to transform how they sit and how they feel.

Reserve your Omni now at libernovo.com and experience the new standard of ergonomics for modern work and life.

SOURCE LiberNovo