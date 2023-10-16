Final Call: Nominations for LACBA's Prestigious Awards End October 31, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is pleased to announce the final call for nominations for its highest awards. With a longstanding tradition of honoring excellence, LACBA invites the legal community to submit nominations for its top three awards until October 31, 2023. Don't miss this opportunity to recognize deserving individuals for their outstanding contributions to the legal profession.

The LACBA Board of Trustees recently amended the award guidelines, including opening nominations up to individuals and organizations outside of Los Angeles County. Nominations and details can be found at lacba.org/awards.

LACBA awards categories:

Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award:

The Shattuck-Price Outstanding Lawyer Award, a beacon of honor within the legal community, pays tribute to attorneys who consistently demonstrate exceptional dedication and go above and beyond in their commitment to justice. Recipients of this award are esteemed role models, dedicating their careers to the betterment of justice.

Outstanding Jurist Award:

The Outstanding Jurist Award, exclusively for judges, is a testament to the distinguished careers of those who have tirelessly served their communities and upheld the highest standards of justice from the bench.

Philip H. Lam Diversity Impact Award:

The Philip H. Lam Diversity Impact Award recognizes individuals, organizations, and non-profits with a commendable history of fostering inclusion and diversity within the practice of law.

Award winners will be recognized at the LACBA Installation and Awards Dinner on June 27, 2024, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. This annual event unites the legal community, attracting over 450 esteemed guests for an evening of recognition and camaraderie.

