Final close of CVC Strategic Opportunities II at €4.6 billion, surpassing its target

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVC Capital Partners is pleased to announce the final close of CVC Strategic Opportunities II ("SO II") with total commitments of €4.6 billion, surpassing the target of €4 billion.

SO II's global investor base, made up of sovereign wealth, public and private pension funds, financial institutions, foundations, endowments and family offices, diversifies the platform's overall investor mix and reflects the growing appetite for this type of longer life vehicle.

The Strategic Opportunities platform invests in long-term capital appreciation opportunities across Western Europe and North America which fall outside CVC's traditional private equity strategies. The platform seeks out stable opportunities with attractive risk-reward profiles which require a longer term outlook to unlock growth. Since 2016, €3.6 billion has been committed by the platform in seven opportunities, the latest of which, GEMS Education, the world's largest provider of private K-12 education by revenue, was announced last week.

Lorne Somerville, Co-Head CVC Strategic Opportunities said: "We are delighted to have closed CVC Strategic Opportunities II. We continue to believe this is an attractive and growing market, a belief that is clearly shared by our investors, given the success of this capital raising with a closing well above the €4 billion target."

Jan Reinier Voûte, Co-Head CVC Strategic Opportunities added: "The Strategic Opportunities platform invests in high-quality businesses with longer growth horizons. Often this is done in partnership with families or foundations who are seeking additional capital and support from CVC's global investment platform to take their businesses to the next stage of development. SO II will allow us to continue to support great companies with these resources."

About CVC Capital Partners

CVC is a leading private equity and investment advisory firm. Founded in 1981, CVC today has a network of 24 offices and over 500 employees throughout Europe, Asia and the US. To date, CVC has secured commitments of over US$123 billion from some of the world's leading institutional investors across its private equity and credit strategies.

In total, CVC currently manages more than US$75 billion of assets. Today, funds managed or advised by CVC are invested in 75 companies worldwide, employing c.300,000 people in numerous countries. Together, these companies have combined annual sales of over US$100 billion. For further information about CVC please visit: www.cvc.com.

About the CVC Strategic Opportunities platform

The CVC Strategic Opportunities platform was established in response to growing demand from large investors to be able to invest for the long term in stable, high-quality businesses. The platform provides partnership capital to make control, co-control and minority investments in companies with a longer term return profile and a secure capital structure, across both the private and public markets.

SOURCE CVC Capital Partners

