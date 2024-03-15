Final Days to Register | Fundamentals of Grid Batteries Course: Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations (Houston, United States - April 2-3, 2024)

DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Depth Seminar: Grid Batteries: Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

All things batteries will be taught in context of valuation, design, procurement, and operations with an instructor who is recognized as a leading world expert and practitioner with many years of experience with batteries.

The advantage of this seminar is that you receive through multi-module seminar a comprehensive and detailed set of insights of the latest on Grid Batteries with perspectives on markets, regulatory, policy, suppliers, use cases, valuation, design, procurement, commissioning, operations, and advances in software. The instructor runs a consulting practice and has many examples of the items in the training to show. Where applicable the Acelerex Grid Analytics planning tools will be used for examples for BESS modeling and simulations.

Program Level & Delivery Method

Basic level. This fundamental course begins with basic material and then proceeds to the intermediate level. The delivery method is "Group-Live."

Who Should Attend:

Among those who will benefit from this training program include energy and electric power executives; attorneys; government regulators; traders & trading support staff; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants & auditors; plant operators; engineers; and corporate planners.

Types of companies that typically attend this program include energy producers and marketers; utilities; banks & financial houses; industrial companies; accounting, law firms; municipal utilities; government regulators and electric generators.

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1: Energy Storage Roadmap Planning and Policy Approaches

What Will You Learn

Overview of battery technologies Current battery trends Mapping of storage technologies with identified services - scorecard Battery Energy Storage use cases like Energy Arbitrage, Spinning Reserve, Non-Sync Spinning Reserve, Regulation, Operating Reserve, Renewables Integration, EV Charging, Frequency Response, Black Start, and Others Energy storage benefits for the power system Identification of electricity storage services to enable higher penetration of VRE - covering methods, etc. System Value Stacking for Energy Storage Orienting to Value stacking - Financial benefits of Energy Systems Storage Optimizing and Stacking system values: Policy case studies with Energy Storage CA, MA, NY and others Microgrids and Island Grids Roadmap Planning and Policies Policy Approach's and Mechanisms Regulatory metrics Case studies on various BESS plant focus on utility scale. Analysis and methodology for the system value of electricity storage vs. other flexibility (ocgt, ccgt, engine, etc) options Competition for Battery Energy Storage? (e.g Hydrogen, LAES, etc.) Limitation of BESS and ways to create value stream.

Module 2: Sizing and Designing Battery Energy Storage

What Will You Learn

Grid batteries why?, when?, where?, and how much? Incorporation of Batteries in Transmission Planning, Distribution Planning, and Integrated Resource Plans (IRPs) Battery Chemistries, Power-Density, Lifecycle. Comparison on other Competitive Storage Technologies of CSP and others Cooling, connection analysis, cycling, augmentation, balance of plant, standards, communication systems, software, testing Design considerations for battery projects such as augmentation BESS use cases: voltage support, congestion management, frequency management (spinning reserve and frequency regulation), energy arbitrage etc. Methodology to identify and determine energy storage services and sizing for various applications for the benefits of system - with exercise. Alternative Analysis Capacity Investment Analysis with BESS Production cost hourly and sub-hourly for BESS dispatch Stacked Services Emulator for temporal and simultaneous use cases. Evaluation and dispatch strategies for Stacked BESS applications with examples Power System Studies - BESS Modeling, Interconnection, and Impact Analysis Dispatch strategies in competitive markets for co-optimization of energy and ancillary services

Module 3: Battery Energy Storage Valuation Techniques

What Will You Learn

Alternative Analysis of answering the Why, Where, When and How Much questions Production Cost for dispatch and analysis of batteries Stacked Services Emulator for co-optimization valuation of batteries in competitive markets. Battery Energy Storage valuation streams like Capacity deferral, fuel savings, VO&M savings, FO&M Savings, Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Reserve Savings, Frequency Response, Black Start, T&D deferral, Cost to Load savings Cost Analysis with efficiency, cycles per day and cycles per year, losses, fade, augmentation, energy costs, capital costs, EPC costs, FOM, VOM, Battery End of Life Costs, others Assessing the viability of storage projects: System value vs. monetizable revenues - possible with case studies, example etc. Storage project viability analysis Understanding Financial Benefits of Energy Storage system with case studies How current or potential energy storage projects (BESS, etc) and value streams that they used to create positive ROI. How existing market monetized value streams refers to the non-monetized value streams available to Utilities. Grid Battery Market Revenue Calculations: ERCOT, PJM, ISO-NE, NYISO, CAISO, IESO, AESO, SPP, MISO Calculating frequency response and ancillary services revenues Valuation of Capacity Value Cost and benefit analysis for storage Detailed financial models for batteries including NPV, IRR, payback, gearing, and others. Discussion and comparisons on relevant incentive mechanism to support the BESS project, citing examples from international projects implementation. Assessment Techniques for Hybrid Battery Systems paired with Flow Batteries, Thermal Plant and Renewables Energy Storage Project Cost (for various application) and LCOE derivation for Worldwide and Asia - with exercise Energy Storage Life Cycle calculation / analysis / projection - with exercise Calculating PPA pricing for renewables plus batteries

Module 4: Procurement and Bidding Strategies

What Will You Learn

The good, the bad, and the ugly of battery vendors Insights into the good, the bad, and the ugly for inverters Power batteries and Energy Batteries, LFP, Conventional Lithium Ion, Flow Batteries, others Battery characteristics and costs Battery Pack Technical Specifications: Storage size, optimum SOC windows, C-rate, battery configuration (series/parallel redundancy; AC or DC couple for hybrid configuration), cell temperature, battery types, relevant degradation issues, location, etc. PCS, BMS and EMS Technical Specifications: Operation mode, Charging and discharging strategies, monitoring and control of BESS requirements, SCADA requirement and other relevant components. Bid Strategy working with battery vendors. Evaluation of potential project bidders, partners, developer - methodology, key items, etc. Procurement Strategies Warrantees EPC, IPP, Storage-as-a-service, Project Development covering system design, specification, manufacturers, etc: Safety Requirements: Fire/safety design aspects and concern of BESS, disposal strategies (end of its useful life), popular standards. Waste Management for BESS - cost impact to LCOE etc. Functional specification - sample and review Origination documents, connection agreements Sample RFP/Tender documents/Template/Review Procurement auctions, bid strategy, auctions results, supply and demand, competitive differences Review of innovative ownership models and how to price them Stylized facts of auctions for procurement of batteries Project Implementation - process flow to deploy ESS plant Analysis and recommendation on energy storage operation 3rd party aggregators for ESS plant Available financing options for ESS plants with application mapping - added with case studies - for utilities, commercial industrial, and residential. Ways to attracts 3rd party financing options (any program or key enabler to boost the development of ESS plants) Example available experts Site Prep process

Module-5: BESS Commissioning and Performance Testing

What Will You Learn

Use-cases and Performance Compliance Testing Battery testing standards as part of the commissioning of battery projects Grid BESS Performance measures - types of compliance and typical tests to demonstrate use cases. Commissioning Procedures Advance battery controls and automation Testing Protocols Testing Signals Battery Communication Systems IoT Testing Analyzer and Data Collection Examples of Live

Speakers:

Randell Johnson

CEO

Acelerex

Dr. Johnson is CEO of Acelerex and has expertise and experience in the Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations of Grid Batteries Dr. Johnson has been involved in the Energy Storage Road Map for the Maldives, Bermuda Energy Storage Sizing Study, New York Energy Storage Road Map, Massachusetts State of Charge Study, MISO Energy Storage Study, Ontario Energy Storage Study, and numerous other energy storage studies.

He was selected by the World Bank to study 100% carbon-free grids with energy storage and Acelerex software and methods were selected by the International Renewable Energy Agency for increasing penetration of renewables with energy storage. Dr. Johnson has invented and developed software for battery analytics and battery real time control. He is expert at power markets and valuation of energy storage to maximize utilization of existing transmission systems and co-optimization of transmission and other resources in addition of co-optimization of energy and ancillary services.

A Harvard Business Case has been written for energy storage that includes methods pioneered by Dr. Johnson. Dr. Johnson holds a Ph.D. in Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MS in Economics from Cass Business School, UK, and a Utility Corporate Finance Certificate for Gas and Electric Utilities from UConn Business School. Dr. Johnson has background in strategy, regulatory finance, economic optimizations, quantitative finance, electricity and energy markets, public policy, technical grid design, real-time optimizations, and high-performance computing.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfnph4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets