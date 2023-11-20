Final Days to Register: 3 Day Storytelling for Internal Communications Virtual Seminar - How to Build Compelling Stories That Captivate, Inspire and Engage Employees Within Your Organization

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Storytelling for Internal Communications: How to Build Compelling Stories That Captivate, Inspire and Engage Employees Within Your Organization" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join the virtual event, Storytelling for Internal Communication, designed to foster peer-to-peer learning and collaboration while delving into the practical aspects of integrating stories and storytelling methodologies into your internal communication strategies.

Key Discussion Areas:

Uncovering and harnessing compelling stories within your organization that propel crucial organizational goals and business achievements.

Nurturing a sense of belonging among your workforce through the practice of storytelling.

Developing a resilient storytelling technology framework for your organizational needs.

Leveraging AI tools to elevate your storytelling and internal communication endeavors.

Implementing newsroom approaches to amplify your narratives and elevate engagement with your content.

Efficiently conveying your narrative through a variety of channels, including video, podcasts, and the employee experience.

Effectively managing user-generated content while retaining control over your storytelling procedures.

Empowering front-line employees and leadership to embrace the role of storytellers, recognizing the impact of their stories on your brand.

Crafting narratives of inclusion and employing inclusive language to align with your organization's values and fortify DEI initiatives.

Creating stories that tap into the emotional bonds connecting your workforce, your organization, and your brand, cultivating widespread engagement.

Leveraging storytelling techniques in crisis communications to adeptly navigate challenging situations.

Attendee Benefits:

The convenience of a virtual conference, but with plenty of opportunities to network, collaborate, and share with other attendees.

Come away with practical insights and actionable ideas from a cross-industrial group of internal communications practitioners, consultants, and technologists.

Interact with leading experts and get answers to your toughest questions when it comes to storytelling strategy for internal communications.

Hands-on virtual sessions designed for engagement and collaboration with fellow attendees: work on common challenges, share best practices, and build meaningful connections.

Certificate of Attendance for CEUs

Recording of the Virtual Conference after the event ends

Post-conference networking opportunities (attendee LinkedIn list is provided)

Directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, leaders and consultants in:

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Brand Communication

Strategic Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Training & Development

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Human Resources

Strategic Planning

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Global Communications

Organizational Development

Employee Experience

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elhm9u

