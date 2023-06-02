Final Days to Register: Europe Point-of-Care, Biosensors and Rapid Diagnostics Conference 2023 - From Novel Technologies to Regulatory Approval (Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 19-20, 2023)

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Care, Biosensors and Rapid Diagnostics Europe 2023" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference will provide an overview of the point-of-care (POC) testing landscape, from novel technologies to regulatory approval.

The Point-of-Care, Biosensors & Rapid Diagnostics Europe 2023 will be held on-site as a standard multi-track physical conference at the Hilton Rotterdam

Bringing together the key opinion leaders from both academia and industry, this annual conference will discuss the expanding Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Biosensors fields and provide the most up-to-date presentations from leaders in these fields and offer networking and engagement opportunities with delegates from around the world.

The aim of this meeting is to bring together life science researchers that work at the interface between biology and chemistry and technology development to discuss problems, highlight solutions, and facilitating collaborations. Emphasis will be placed on mobile diagnostics platforms and convergence with microfluidics-based and lab-on-a-chip approaches.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Biosensors
  • Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications
  • Low-Cost POC Diagnostics Platforms for Deployment Worldwide
  • Next Generation Technologies for Pathogen Detection: Pandemics and Biosurveillance
  • Rapid Biodetection of Pathogens and Threat Identification: Pandemics and Biosurveillance
  • SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Diagnostics and Global Health -- Lessons Learned
  • Wearable and Implantable Devices and Mobile Diagnostics Platforms/Devices

Speakers

Martyn Boutelle
Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London

Nils Paust
Head of Division Microfluidic Platforms, Hahn-Schickard-Gesellschaft fur Angewandte Forschung eV

Menno Prins
Professor, Eindhoven University of Technology & Helia BioMonitoring

Erik Vollebregt
Partner, Axon Lawyers

