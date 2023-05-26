Final Days to Register: North America Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition (New York, United States - June 8-9, 2023)

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Minerals & Energy Investment North America Conference and Exhibition" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore North America's Critical Minerals & Hydrogen Energy Opportunities Spurring Investment & Innovation As Well As Discover the Potential Of Critical Energy Resources For Mining, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Telecommunications, And Agritech Industries

Critical Raw Materials Resilience - Charting A Path Towards Greater Supply Chain Security & Sustainability

Critical Minerals & Energy Investment North America Conference and Exhibition is the only event in the Americas dedicated to the critical minerals sector discussing all aspects of exploration opportunities for traditional and emerging commodities, investment strategies, development of new technologies from mobile phones to fighter jets, critical infrastructure, transport, security & renewable energy and expansion of downstream processing to meet future global demand.

The Governments of Canada and the United States are developing National Critical Minerals Strategies that focus on supporting domestic critical mineral and material supply chains in order to reduce dependency on other countries including China, where 90% of rare earths and 60% of lithium are processed.

Supporting supply chain diversification and security of supply is of paramount importance. The event looks at key elements of responsible sourcing and processing, recycling, and green investment economy, as well as hydrogen which plays a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

The host anticipates 250 senior-level executives, including over 35 mining companies ranging from explorers, and juniors to mid-tier producers, majors, and processors for two days of partnering, networking, and business matching.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They join us from all over Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia to look out for the latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries

Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade

Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen

Global

Commodity Trends

Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles

Platinum Group Metals Developments

Rare Earth Minerals

Emerging Metals

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

Junior Miners , New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries Renewable Energy Prospects

Mining Technology Advancements

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?



TOP SPEAKERS

The industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Speakers

Megan Joyce

Head of Corporate Finance, WA

ANZ

Graeme Testar

Executive Director, Corporate Finance

Argonaut Securities

Sonia Scarselli

Vice President

BHP Xplor

Rob Wilson

Head of Western Australia & Resources

Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)

Sarah Sargent

Mineral Investment Specialist

Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety

Hon. Bill Johnston MLA

Minister, Mines, Petroleum, Energy & Industrial Relations

Government of Western Australia

Stephen Gauld

Managing Director & CEO

Infinite Green Energy

Ron Mitchell

Chairman

London Metal Exchange Lithium Committee

Frank van Rooyen

Senior Director - Resources & WA

Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility

Peter Pham

Managing Director & Principal Fund Manager

Phoenix Capital Group

Henk Ludik

Executive Chairman

Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited

Daniel Hynes

Senior Commodity Strategist

ANZ Research

Dr Amanda Murphy

Senior Advisor, Critical Minerals

Austrade

Bart Kolodziejczyk

Associate Director - Hydrogen and Clean Technologies

Boston Consulting Group

Namali Mackay

Managing Director

Critical Minerals Association Australia

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

EcoGraf

Luke Cox

Chief Executive Officer

Green Technology Metals

Phil Hearse

Executive Chairman

International Graphite Ltd

Kylah Morrison

General Manager - Western Australia & South Australia

METS Ignited Australia

George Bauk

Executive Director

PVW Resources

Sam Rodda

Managing Director & CEO

Podium Minerals

Peter Nicholson

Senior Advisor Australia and Asia

Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Sam McGahan

Marketing Manager

Australian Vanadium Limited

Dr Chris Golding

Manager, Semiconductors, Electrification and Europe Team

Critical Minerals Office

Behyad Jafari

CEO

Electric Vehicle Council

Michael Brady

Partner, Commercial Contracting, Energy & Resources,

HWL Ebsworth Lawyers

Colin Locke

Executive Chairman

Krakatoa Resources

Richard Beazley

Non-Executive Chairman

MetalsGrove Mining

Matt Fifield

Managing Partner

Pacific Road Capital

Robert Gray

Chief Commodities Strategist

Resource Capital Funds

Gavin Lockyer

Managing Director

Arafura Resources Limited

Adam Myers

Partner, Corporate Finance

BDO

David Tasker

Managing Director

Chapter One Advisors

Andrew Hutchinson

General Manager

Critical Minerals Office

Dan Smart

Director, Project & Structured Finance

Export Finance Australia

Peter Kasprzak

Director

Hydrogen Society of Australia

Kristie Young

Non-Executive Director

Lithium Australia Ltd - ChemX Materials Ltd - Tesoro Gold Ltd

Miranda Taylor

CEO

National Energy Resources Australia (NERA)

Peter Clifford

Director

Paradigm Fuels

Noel Ong

Managing Director

Samso Capital

