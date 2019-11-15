FINAL DEADLINE ALERT - ProPetro Holdings Corp. (PUMP) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: November 15, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ProPetro Holdings Corp. ("ProPetro" or "the Company") (NYSE: PUMP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased ProPetro securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's March 2017 initial public offering ("IPO or the "Offering"); and/or between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pump.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetrol's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in ProPetro you have until November 15, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

