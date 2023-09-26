Final Deadline Alert for Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sumo Logic, Inc. ("Sumo Logic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SUMO) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of former public common shareholders of Sumo Logic, Inc. ("Sumo Logic" or the "Company") who held Sumo Logic securities as of the record date, April 3, 2023 (the "Class Period") in connection with the acquisition (the "Merger") of Sumo Logic by an affiliate of Francisco Partners Management, L.P. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sumo.

Case Details:

The Complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration was inadequate and that the Definitive Proxy Statement issued by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2023, provided stockholders with materially incomplete and misleading information in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The Merger was completed on May 12, 2023.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sumo. You may also contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Sumo Logic you have until September 26, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

