Final Deadline Approaching for Businesses to Claim Share of $5.5B Payment Card Settlement

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out for millions of businesses to claim their share of the nation's largest antitrust class-action settlement. Business owners have just one month left to submit their claim for a portion of the historic $5.5 billion settlement.

The deadline to file a claim is Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Claims may be submitted through the claims portal, PaymentCardSettlement.com, or by mail if business owners received a claim form in the mail.

Business owners who accepted Visa and/or Mastercard from Jan. 1, 2004 through Jan. 25, 2019, file before it's too late: https://www.paymentcardsettlement.com/en

Only eligible businesses that submit a claim by the deadline will receive money from the settlement. The settlement follows a 19-year court battle centered on business owners paying allegedly inflated Visa and Mastercard interchange fees.

Who qualifies?

Criteria is simple: Any size business that accepted Visa and/or Mastercard credit or debit cards in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 25, 2019, may be eligible. Even shuttered or bankrupt businesses, or those with new owners can submit a claim, but must do so before the deadline.

How do I file a claim?

Claims can be submitted online at PaymentCardSettlement.com. The process can take as little as five minutes.

Claim submission methods include:

Online with a QR code:

Millions of businesses received claim forms by mail. Business owners can simply scan the QR code on the claim form and after validation are taken to a personalized, secure page on the claims portal pre-filled with business credentials.





Online with a Tax Identification Number ("TIN"):

Business owners without a claim form can visit the claims portal, use a TIN to confirm their identity and authorization, then follow the easy steps to submit. Submitters should be ready with documentation confirming their authorization to file a claim on behalf of the business.





By mail:

Claims can also be submitted by mail. For further instructions, visit the claims portal.

How much will I get?

There is no set amount – payments will be calculated after all claims are filed and validated, and will depend on the value of all eligible payment card transactions and the number of claims received, among other factors, and may range from tens of dollars to hundreds of thousands or more.

Comments from Co-Lead Counsel:

"I urge business owners to submit a claim today to see if they are qualified to receive money from the settlement," commented Alexandra "Xan" Bernay, Co-Lead Counsel on the case, and partner at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, one of three Co-Lead Counsel firms on the case. "We've made the claims process quick and easy, so as many businesses as possible can submit a claim and get their share from the settlement. Although it's taken nearly 20 years to get to this point, we are doing everything possible to get the settlement funds into business owners' hands. Businesses have until February 4, 2025 to submit a claim in this truly huge settlement."

Business Resources:

To file a claim: https://paymentcardsettlement.com/en/Login

Settlement FAQ: https://www.paymentcardsettlement.com/en/Home/Faq

Media Resources:

Educational settlement materials and support materials: https://www.pcsoutreachkit.com/kit

Original settlement claims period press release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/millions-of-us-businesses-eligible-for-a-share-of-5-54b-payment-card-settlement-302003037.html?tc=eml_cleartime

First extension press release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/time-is-running-out-for-businesses-to-file-for-5-5b-payment-card-settlement-302119035.html

Second extension press release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-extended-until-feb-4--2025-in-5-5b-payment-card-claims-process-302220650.html

Please join the next optional, educational settlement webinar on Jan. 8, 2025, which is designed to answer many of the most common class member questions. Details and a link to register are available on the settlement website, www.paymentcardsettlement.com. Please contact the Education and Outreach team with any questions at [email protected].

