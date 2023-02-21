Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Investors of Class Action and Last Few Hours to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gaia, Inc. ("Gaia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GAIA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Gaia securities between December 26, 2017 and November 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gaia.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the Company's first quarter 2019 subscriber count was overstated; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (3) as a result, defendants had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the truth emerged, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gaia or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Gaia, you have until February 21, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

